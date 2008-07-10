Local Programs to Explore Architectural History of Cyprus

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, in collaboration with AIA Santa Barbara, will present two programs exploring the architectural history of the island of Cyprus as part of Architectural Appreciation Weeks.

Art historian Allan Langdale, Ph.D. will give a slide lecture titled “In a Contested Realm: the Historical Architecture of Northern Cyprus” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A screening of his documentary film, The Stones of Famagusta: The History of a Forgotten City, will be held at 7 p.m. July 18.

Both presentations are free to the public and will be held at the Acheson House, 229 E. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

Langdale has conducted extensive field research in Cyprus. He served as assistant professor at the Eastern Mediterranean University in Famagusta, Cyprus, from 2005-07. Langdale is a popular lecturer in the Film and Media Department at the UCSB and he has taught classes at UC Santa Cruz and Santa Clara University. With numerous publications to his credit, he is writing a book about the historic architecture of North Cyprus.

Click here for more information about the film, which had its North American premiere at the 2008 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Nancy Clare Caponi represents the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.