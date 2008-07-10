Santa Barbara Foresters 19, California Wahoos 1

California Wahoos at Santa Barbara Foresters

July 10 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

SB Foresters 19 (18-14), California Wahoos 1

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Yost cf…................. 2 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 1 0 0 1

Raubinger, N 3b…......... 3 0 0 0 Brady, Michael ss…...... 2 1 1 0

Onaga 1b…................ 3 1 1 0 Cook, Ryan 2b…........... 3 1 2 0

Kephart c…............... 3 0 1 0 Torres, Michael 2b…..... 2 1 1 1

Pecyna c…............... 0 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 2 1 1 1

Vickers ss….............. 2 0 0 0 Goetz, Ryan 1b…......... 0 1 0 0

Raubinger, K lf…......... 2 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 5 3 3

De La Valle lf…......... 1 0 0 0 Miller, Andre dh…........ 4 2 2 2

Soliman dh….............. 3 0 0 0 Cutler, Joey dh…........ 0 0 0 0

Ellis 2b…................ 2 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad cf…........ 2 1 2 2

Geary rf…................ 1 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin cf…........ 1 0 0 1

Whitmore p….............. 0 0 0 0 Saint John, Vinnie rf…... 2 1 0 0

Rowan p…................ 0 0 0 0 McMurray, Casey rf…..... 0 1 0 0

Gherini p….............. 0 0 0 0 Castro, Erik c….......... 3 2 2 4

Muro p…................. 0 0 0 0 Siddons, Joe 3b…......... 5 2 3 3

Berger, Ian p…........... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 22 1 2 0 Totals….................. 31 19 17 18

Score by Innings R H E

————————————————————-

California Wahoos… 000 000 1 - 1 2 1

SB Foresters…..... 080 272 X - 19 17 0

————————————————————-

E - Rowan. DP - Wahoos 1; Foresters 1. LOB - Wahoos 3; Foresters 8. 2B - Kephart;

Oliver; Medchill; Castro. 3B - Medchill. HR - Castro. HBP - Nicol; McMurray; Castro.

SF - Nicol; Oliver; Mozingo; Keyes.

California Wahoos IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Whitmore L…............. 1.1 7 7 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 11 1 2

Rowan ..................... 2.2 8 7 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 15 18 6 2

Gherini ................... 1.2 2 5 5 6 0 0 1 2 0 6 15 4 1

Muro ...................... 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Berger, Ian W,2-1…...... 7.0 2 1 1 3 12 0 0 0 0 22 25 2 6

HBP - by Rowan (Nicol); by Gherini (McMurray); by Gherini (Castro). BK - Gherini.

Strikeouts - Raubinger, N 2; Onaga; Kephart; Vickers; Raubinger, K 2; Soliman 3;

Ellis; Geary. Walks - Yost; Vickers; Geary; Goetz 2; Medchill; Cutler; St. John;

McMurray; Castro.

Umpires -

Santa Barbara Foresters

California Wahoos at SB Foresters - Play-by-Play

California Wahoos starters: 0/cf Yost; 0/3b Raubinger, N; 0/1b Onaga; 0/c Kephart; 0/ss Vickers; 0/lf

Raubinger, K; 0/dh Soliman; 0/2b Ellis; 0/rf Geary; 0/p Whitmore;

SB Foresters starters: 0/ss Nicol; 29/2b Cook; 21/1b Oliver; 0/lf Medchill; 1/dh Miller; 30/cf Mozingo;

7/rf St. John; 4/c Castro; 10/3b Siddons; 32/p Berger;

California Wahoos 1st - Yost grounded out to p. Raubinger, N struck out. Onaga struck out. 0 runs, 0 hits,

0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Nicol grounded out to 3b. Cook singled. Oliver grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b;

Cook out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

California Wahoos 2nd - Kephart flied out to cf. Vickers struck out. Raubinger, K struck out, out at first

c to 1b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Medchill singled. Miller singled; Medchill advanced to second. Mozingo singled, RBI;

Miller advanced to second; Medchill scored. St. John walked; Mozingo advanced to second; Miller advanced

to third. Castro doubled, 2 RBI; St. John advanced to third; Mozingo scored; Miller scored. Siddons

singled, RBI; Castro advanced to third; St. John scored. Nicol flied out to lf, SAC, RBI; Siddons

advanced to second; Castro scored. Cook singled; Siddons advanced to third. Rowan to p for Whitmore.

Oliver flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Siddons scored. Medchill tripled, RBI; Cook scored. Miller reached on

an error by p, RBI; Medchill scored, unearned. Mozingo singled; Miller advanced to third. St. John flied

out to cf. 8 runs, 8 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

California Wahoos 3rd - Soliman struck out. Ellis grounded out to p. Geary struck out. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0

errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Castro flied out to cf. Siddons grounded out to 2b. Nicol hit by pitch. Cook popped up

to 1b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

California Wahoos 4th - Yost walked. Raubinger, N out at first 1b to p; Yost advanced to second. Onaga out

at first 1b to p; Yost advanced to third. Kephart struck out, out at first c to 1b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Oliver doubled. Medchill doubled, RBI; Oliver scored. Miller grounded out to 2b;

Medchill advanced to third. Mozingo flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Medchill scored. St. John flied out to rf.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

California Wahoos 5th - Vickers grounded out to ss. Raubinger, K struck out looking. Soliman struck out. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Castro homered, RBI. Siddons singled. Brady to ss for Nicol. Brady singled; Siddons

advanced to second. Torres to 2b for Cook. Torres singled, RBI; Brady advanced to third; Siddons scored.

Goetz to 1b for Oliver. Gherini to p for Rowan. Goetz walked; Torres advanced to second. Medchill reached

on a fielder’s choice, RBI; Goetz out at second 1b to ss; Torres advanced to third; Brady scored.

Medchill advanced to second on a balk; Torres scored. Miller singled, RBI; Medchill scored. Keyes to cf

for Mozingo. Keyes popped up to ss. McMurray to rf for St. John. McMurray hit by pitch; Miller advanced

to second. Castro hit by pitch; McMurray advanced to second; Miller advanced to third. Siddons singled, 2

RBI; Castro advanced to second; McMurray scored; Miller scored. Brady flied out to rf. 7 runs, 6 hits, 0

errors, 2 LOB.

California Wahoos 6th - Ellis struck out. Geary walked. Yost flied out to cf. Raubinger, N struck out

swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Torres flied out to cf. Goetz walked. Medchill walked; Goetz advanced to second. Cutler

to dh for Miller. Cutler walked; Medchill advanced to second; Goetz advanced to third. Keyes flied out to

rf, SAC, RBI; Goetz scored. McMurray walked; Cutler advanced to second; Medchill advanced to third.

Castro walked, RBI; McMurray advanced to second; Cutler advanced to third; Medchill scored. Muro to p for

Gherini. Siddons reached on a fielder’s choice; Castro advanced to second; McMurray advanced to third;

Cutler out at third 3b unassisted. 2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 LOB.

California Wahoos 7th - Onaga singled. Kephart doubled; Onaga advanced to third. Pecyna to c for Kephart.

Vickers walked. De La Valle to lf for Raubinger, K. De La Valle grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b;