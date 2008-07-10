Santa Barbara Foresters 19, California Wahoos 1

California Wahoos at Santa Barbara Foresters
July 10 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)
SB Foresters 19 (18-14), California Wahoos 1
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
Yost cf…................. 2 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 1 0 0 1
Raubinger, N 3b…......... 3 0 0 0 Brady, Michael ss…...... 2 1 1 0
Onaga 1b…................ 3 1 1 0 Cook, Ryan 2b…........... 3 1 2 0
Kephart c…............... 3 0 1 0 Torres, Michael 2b…..... 2 1 1 1
Pecyna c…............... 0 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 2 1 1 1
Vickers ss….............. 2 0 0 0 Goetz, Ryan 1b…......... 0 1 0 0
Raubinger, K lf…......... 2 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 5 3 3
De La Valle lf…......... 1 0 0 0 Miller, Andre dh…........ 4 2 2 2
Soliman dh….............. 3 0 0 0 Cutler, Joey dh…........ 0 0 0 0
Ellis 2b…................ 2 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad cf…........ 2 1 2 2
Geary rf…................ 1 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin cf…........ 1 0 0 1
Whitmore p….............. 0 0 0 0 Saint John, Vinnie rf…... 2 1 0 0
Rowan p…................ 0 0 0 0 McMurray, Casey rf…..... 0 1 0 0
Gherini p….............. 0 0 0 0 Castro, Erik c….......... 3 2 2 4
Muro p…................. 0 0 0 0 Siddons, Joe 3b…......... 5 2 3 3
Berger, Ian p…........... 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 22 1 2 0 Totals….................. 31 19 17 18
Score by Innings R H E
————————————————————-
California Wahoos… 000 000 1 - 1 2 1
SB Foresters…..... 080 272 X - 19 17 0
————————————————————-
E - Rowan. DP - Wahoos 1; Foresters 1. LOB - Wahoos 3; Foresters 8. 2B - Kephart;
Oliver; Medchill; Castro. 3B - Medchill. HR - Castro. HBP - Nicol; McMurray; Castro.
SF - Nicol; Oliver; Mozingo; Keyes.
California Wahoos IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Whitmore L…............. 1.1 7 7 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 11 1 2
Rowan ..................... 2.2 8 7 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 15 18 6 2
Gherini ................... 1.2 2 5 5 6 0 0 1 2 0 6 15 4 1
Muro ...................... 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Berger, Ian W,2-1…...... 7.0 2 1 1 3 12 0 0 0 0 22 25 2 6
HBP - by Rowan (Nicol); by Gherini (McMurray); by Gherini (Castro). BK - Gherini.
Strikeouts - Raubinger, N 2; Onaga; Kephart; Vickers; Raubinger, K 2; Soliman 3;
Ellis; Geary. Walks - Yost; Vickers; Geary; Goetz 2; Medchill; Cutler; St. John;
McMurray; Castro.
Umpires -
Santa Barbara Foresters
California Wahoos at SB Foresters - Play-by-Play
Score by Innings R H E
————————————————————-
California Wahoos… 000 000 1 - 1 2 1
SB Foresters…..... 080 272 X - 19 17 0
————————————————————-
California Wahoos starters: 0/cf Yost; 0/3b Raubinger, N; 0/1b Onaga; 0/c Kephart; 0/ss Vickers; 0/lf
Raubinger, K; 0/dh Soliman; 0/2b Ellis; 0/rf Geary; 0/p Whitmore;
SB Foresters starters: 0/ss Nicol; 29/2b Cook; 21/1b Oliver; 0/lf Medchill; 1/dh Miller; 30/cf Mozingo;
7/rf St. John; 4/c Castro; 10/3b Siddons; 32/p Berger;
California Wahoos 1st - Yost grounded out to p. Raubinger, N struck out. Onaga struck out. 0 runs, 0 hits,
0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 1st - Nicol grounded out to 3b. Cook singled. Oliver grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b;
Cook out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
California Wahoos 2nd - Kephart flied out to cf. Vickers struck out. Raubinger, K struck out, out at first
c to 1b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 2nd - Medchill singled. Miller singled; Medchill advanced to second. Mozingo singled, RBI;
Miller advanced to second; Medchill scored. St. John walked; Mozingo advanced to second; Miller advanced
to third. Castro doubled, 2 RBI; St. John advanced to third; Mozingo scored; Miller scored. Siddons
singled, RBI; Castro advanced to third; St. John scored. Nicol flied out to lf, SAC, RBI; Siddons
advanced to second; Castro scored. Cook singled; Siddons advanced to third. Rowan to p for Whitmore.
Oliver flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Siddons scored. Medchill tripled, RBI; Cook scored. Miller reached on
an error by p, RBI; Medchill scored, unearned. Mozingo singled; Miller advanced to third. St. John flied
out to cf. 8 runs, 8 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.
California Wahoos 3rd - Soliman struck out. Ellis grounded out to p. Geary struck out. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0
errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 3rd - Castro flied out to cf. Siddons grounded out to 2b. Nicol hit by pitch. Cook popped up
to 1b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
California Wahoos 4th - Yost walked. Raubinger, N out at first 1b to p; Yost advanced to second. Onaga out
at first 1b to p; Yost advanced to third. Kephart struck out, out at first c to 1b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0
errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 4th - Oliver doubled. Medchill doubled, RBI; Oliver scored. Miller grounded out to 2b;
Medchill advanced to third. Mozingo flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Medchill scored. St. John flied out to rf.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
California Wahoos 5th - Vickers grounded out to ss. Raubinger, K struck out looking. Soliman struck out. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 5th - Castro homered, RBI. Siddons singled. Brady to ss for Nicol. Brady singled; Siddons
advanced to second. Torres to 2b for Cook. Torres singled, RBI; Brady advanced to third; Siddons scored.
Goetz to 1b for Oliver. Gherini to p for Rowan. Goetz walked; Torres advanced to second. Medchill reached
on a fielder’s choice, RBI; Goetz out at second 1b to ss; Torres advanced to third; Brady scored.
Medchill advanced to second on a balk; Torres scored. Miller singled, RBI; Medchill scored. Keyes to cf
for Mozingo. Keyes popped up to ss. McMurray to rf for St. John. McMurray hit by pitch; Miller advanced
to second. Castro hit by pitch; McMurray advanced to second; Miller advanced to third. Siddons singled, 2
RBI; Castro advanced to second; McMurray scored; Miller scored. Brady flied out to rf. 7 runs, 6 hits, 0
errors, 2 LOB.
California Wahoos 6th - Ellis struck out. Geary walked. Yost flied out to cf. Raubinger, N struck out
swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 6th - Torres flied out to cf. Goetz walked. Medchill walked; Goetz advanced to second. Cutler
to dh for Miller. Cutler walked; Medchill advanced to second; Goetz advanced to third. Keyes flied out to
rf, SAC, RBI; Goetz scored. McMurray walked; Cutler advanced to second; Medchill advanced to third.
Castro walked, RBI; McMurray advanced to second; Cutler advanced to third; Medchill scored. Muro to p for
Gherini. Siddons reached on a fielder’s choice; Castro advanced to second; McMurray advanced to third;
Cutler out at third 3b unassisted. 2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 LOB.
California Wahoos 7th - Onaga singled. Kephart doubled; Onaga advanced to third. Pecyna to c for Kephart.
Vickers walked. De La Valle to lf for Raubinger, K. De La Valle grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b;
Santa Barbara Foresters 19, California Wahoos 1
California Wahoos at Santa Barbara Foresters
