Santa Barbara Foresters 5, Conejo Oaks 4

By Eddie Fabello | July 10, 2008 | 7:41 a.m.

Santa Barbara Foresters at Conejo Oaks
July 9 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)
SB Foresters 5 (17-14), Conejo Oaks 4 (12-11-1)
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 5 0 1 0 Muno ss…................. 3 0 1 0
Torres, Michael dh…...... 5 0 0 0 Dingman 1b….............. 3 0 0 0
Miller, Andre cf…........ 4 0 1 0 Pinneri cf….............. 4 0 0 0
Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 4 1 2 1 Scioscia c….............. 3 0 0 0
Medchill, Neil lf…....... 3 1 2 0 Selsky dh…............... 4 1 1 0
Cook, Steve 2b….......... 3 1 0 0 Jones lf…................ 3 1 0 0
Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 3 1 1 4 Intelkofer 2b…........... 5 2 1 1
Castro, Erik c….......... 4 0 0 0 Ashdown rf….............. 4 0 1 2
Nicol, Sean ss….......... 3 1 2 0 Greve 3b…................ 3 0 1 1
Ojala, Mike p…........... 0 0 0 0 Harkey ph/3b…........... 0 0 0 0
Castner, Kevin p…....... 0 0 0 0 Butler p…................ 0 0 0 0
Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0 Ramirez p….............. 0 0 0 0
Lindebaum p…............ 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 34 5 9 5 Totals….................. 32 4 5 4
Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
SB Foresters…..... 000 001 040 - 5 9 4
Conejo Oaks…...... 000 010 030 - 4 5 0
—————————————————————-
E - Castro; Nicol; Ojala 2. DP - Oaks 1. LOB - Foresters 6; Oaks 12. 2B - Medchill;
Intelkofer. HR - Goetz. HBP - Nicol; Muno. SH - Dingman. SB - Muno; Pinneri; Selsky;
Ashdown; Harkey. CS - Nicol.
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Ojala, Mike ............... 6.0 3 1 0 3 8 1 0 0 0 21 25 5 5
Castner, Kevin W,1-0…... 1.2 2 3 3 3 1 1 0 0 0 7 10 2 2
Cutler, Joey S,4…....... 1.1 0 0 0 3 3 0 0 1 0 4 8 0 1
Conejo Oaks IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Butler .................... 6.1 7 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 24 25 10 6
Ramirez L,1-1….......... 1.1 1 3 3 2 2 0 0 1 0 5 8 1 1
Lindebaum ................. 1.1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 5 3 0
WP - Ojala; Castner. HBP - by Ramirez (Nicol); by Cutler (Muno).
Strikeouts - Torres 2; Cook, S.; Castro; Muno; Pinneri 2; Scioscia; Selsky 2; Jones
2; Intelkofer 2; Ashdown; Greve. Walks - Medchill; Cook, S.; Goetz; Muno; Dingman;
Pinneri; Scioscia 2; Selsky; Jones 2; Harkey.
Umpires -
Start: 5:00 Time: 3:12 Attendance: 95

Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
SB Foresters…..... 000 001 040 - 5 9 4
Conejo Oaks…...... 000 010 030 - 4 5 0
—————————————————————-
SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 25/dh Torres; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 6/2b Cook,
S.; 11/3b Goetz; 4/c Castro; 8/ss Nicol; 13/p Ojala;
Conejo Oaks starters: 7/ss Muno; 20/1b Dingman; 5/cf Pinneri; 27/c Scioscia; 25/dh Selsky; 29/lf Jones;
15/2b Intelkofer; 12/rf Ashdown; 16/3b Greve; 36/p Butler;
SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo popped up to lf. Torres grounded out to 2b. Miller popped up to ss. 0 runs, 0
hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 1st - Muno singled up the middle. Dingman grounded out to 2b, SAC, bunt; Muno advanced to
second. Pinneri struck out swinging. Scioscia grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 2nd - Oliver grounded out to ss. Medchill singled to left field. Cook, S. popped up to cf.
Goetz popped up to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 2nd - Selsky struck out swinging. Jones flied out to cf. Intelkofer struck out swinging. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 3rd - Castro flied out to lf. Nicol singled, bunt. Nicol out at second c to ss, caught
stealing. Mozingo flied out to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 3rd - Ashdown struck out swinging. Greve grounded out to 1b unassisted. Muno lined out to 2b. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 4th - Torres grounded out to 1b unassisted. Miller singled, bunt. Oliver grounded into double
play 3b to 2b to 1b; Miller out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 4th - Dingman flied out to cf. Pinneri struck out swinging. Scioscia walked. Selsky singled;
Scioscia advanced to second. Jones struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 5th - Medchill doubled. Cook, S. popped up to p to pitcher, bunt. Goetz flied out to lf.
Castro grounded out to 1b unassisted. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 5th - Intelkofer reached on a throwing error by ss. Intelkofer advanced to second on a throwing
error by p. Ashdown grounded out to 2b; Intelkofer advanced to third. Greve singled up the middle, RBI;
Intelkofer scored, unearned. Greve failed pickoff attempt. Greve advanced to second on a throwing error
by p. Muno struck out swinging. Dingman walked. Dingman advanced to second on a wild pitch; Greve
advanced to third on a wild pitch. Pinneri lined out to 3b. 1 run, 1 hit, 3 errors, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 6th - Nicol singled to left field. Mozingo singled to left field; Nicol advanced to second.
Torres flied out to lf. Miller reached on a fielder’s choice; Mozingo out at second 1b to 2b; Nicol
advanced to third. Oliver singled, RBI; Miller advanced to third; Nicol scored. Medchill flied out to rf.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 6th - Scioscia walked. Selsky popped up to cf. Jones struck out swinging. Intelkofer reached on
a fielder’s choice; Scioscia out at second ss to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 7th - Cook, S. struck out swinging. Goetz walked. Ramirez to p for Butler. Castro struck out
swinging. Nicol hit by pitch; Goetz advanced to second. Mozingo grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0
errors, 2 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 7th - Castner to p for Ojala. Ashdown grounded out to 2b. Greve struck out swinging. Muno
walked. Muno stole second. Muno advanced to third on a wild pitch. Dingman fouled out to rf. 0 runs, 0
hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 8th - Torres struck out looking. Miller flied out to rf. Oliver singled to left field.
Medchill walked; Oliver advanced to second. Cook, S. walked; Medchill advanced to second; Oliver advanced
to third. Lindebaum to p for Ramirez. Goetz homered, 4 RBI; Cook, S. scored; Medchill scored; Oliver
scored. Castro lined out to 1b. 4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 8th - Pinneri flied out to lf. Scioscia grounded out to ss. Selsky walked. Selsky stole second.
Jones walked. Intelkofer doubled down the rf line, RBI; Jones advanced to third; Selsky scored. Ashdown
singled to right field, 2 RBI; Intelkofer scored; Jones scored. Harkey pinch hit for Greve. Cutler to p.

