Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:08 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 

SCE Says Threat to Power Lines Has Decreased

By Jane Brown | July 10, 2008 | 6:53 p.m.

Although the Gap Fire in Santa Barbara County continues to burn, Southern California Edison is advising customers that the threat to power lines has decreased and they don’t appear to be immediately threatened.

Residents and businesses are returning to normal operations. However, it is important to remember that until the fire is extinguished, it is possible another power outage could occur.

Customers first lost power on July 2 and since then lost service several times when fire, smoke and ash affected transmission lines, causing the outages.

The SCE has provided the following tips in case of a power outage:

» If you are without electrical service in your home or business, leave only one light on to serve as a signal that electrical service has been restored in your area. This will help limit stress on the electrical system when SCE restores service.

» Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronic equipment.

» Do not rely on candles for lighting during a power outage because they could pose a fire hazard. Use flashlights.

» Do not cook indoors with charcoal or other fossil fuels not meant for indoor use. They could create deadly fumes if used indoors.

» If possible, stay out of areas severely affected by the fire damage. Traffic signals could be inoperative, SCE equipment such as poles could be blocking streets and utility crews could be in the area making repairs.

» If you see downed lines, please call SCE and report it to the police and fire departments.

» Backup power arrangements should be made in advance for anyone dependent on medical equipment that uses electricity.

Jane Brown represents Southern California Edison.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 