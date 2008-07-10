SCE Says Threat to Power Lines Has Decreased

Although the Gap Fire in Santa Barbara County continues to burn, Southern California Edison is advising customers that the threat to power lines has decreased and they don’t appear to be immediately threatened.

Residents and businesses are returning to normal operations. However, it is important to remember that until the fire is extinguished, it is possible another power outage could occur.

Customers first lost power on July 2 and since then lost service several times when fire, smoke and ash affected transmission lines, causing the outages.

The SCE has provided the following tips in case of a power outage:

» If you are without electrical service in your home or business, leave only one light on to serve as a signal that electrical service has been restored in your area. This will help limit stress on the electrical system when SCE restores service.

» Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronic equipment.

» Do not rely on candles for lighting during a power outage because they could pose a fire hazard. Use flashlights.

» Do not cook indoors with charcoal or other fossil fuels not meant for indoor use. They could create deadly fumes if used indoors.

» If possible, stay out of areas severely affected by the fire damage. Traffic signals could be inoperative, SCE equipment such as poles could be blocking streets and utility crews could be in the area making repairs.

» If you see downed lines, please call SCE and report it to the police and fire departments.

» Backup power arrangements should be made in advance for anyone dependent on medical equipment that uses electricity.

Jane Brown represents Southern California Edison.