American Institute of Architects Hosts Appreciation Events

The Santa Barbara chapter plans tours and a Wine and Design Finale

By Marlene King | July 10, 2009 | 2:45 p.m.

Flags of the American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara Chapter will be flying on State Street in July to coincide with its third annual Architectural Appreciation Event, on now through July 17.

For more than 60 years, members of the chapter have worked to create more valuable, healthy, secure and sustainable buildings. This year, there will be events for resident and visitors to celebrate the thriving sustainable design community.

» The Home Tours, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, will feature homes belonging to five AIA architects and includes the famous 1913 Flying A Studios, a mid-century modern Mission Canyon ranch house, a Zen bungalow, a hilltop sustainable home design receiving the highest certification possible and a new take on Santa Barbara’s signature 1920s style homes. The tours start at the Hayward Design Center on Cota Street. The cost is $50.

» On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be special walking tours at 6 p.m. of historic downtown Santa Barbara. Tour the El Pueblo Viejo area, the De la Guerra Adobe, El Paseo, the Hill-Carrillo Adobe, Meridian Studios, the Lobero Theatre and more. Tickets are $10.

» On July 17, the chapter will host the Wine and Design Finale at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens. Experience an eclectic mix of wine tastings, cuisine pairing, live music, dancing and a display of designs on hand. There will be the classic to the avant-garde cinematic architectural designs displayed at the event, with local architects and designers on hand to mingle. There also will be docent-led tours of the Santa Barbara Courthouse restoration project. Tickets are $75.

For more information about the upcoming events during the AIA, click here, call 805.966.4198 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Marlene King is a publicist.

 

