Former State Senator Sheila Kuehl Endorses Jordan for Assembly

Former State Sen. Sheila Kuehl, a pioneering civil rights attorney, law professor and California state legislator, has announced her endorsement of Susan Jordan in the 35th District State Assembly race.

“I’m very happy to endorse Susan Jordan for the 35th Assembly District because she brings together public policy, nonprofit and private sector experience, as well as passion in all the areas I care the most about,” Kuehl said. “As co-founder of Vote the Coast and a 15-year veteran of environmental activism in California, Susan has already demonstrated that she has all the right stuff to fight for environmental protection and innovation. As the founder of the California Coastal Protection Network, she demonstrated an understanding of the fragility of the California coast as well as its importance to our economy.

“Her extensive background and leadership in working on women’s health issues is also a very important reason I’m endorsing her, most especially her commitment to universal health care.

“Finally, her passionate support for equality for all Californians makes her the absolute right candidate for me and for the 35th.”

Jordan said: “Sen. Kuehl is an exemplary role model for those who seek elective office to serve the public interest. Her unwavering commitment to civil rights and equality for all Californians, her fight against domestic and child abuse, her defense of reproductive rights, her landmark paid family leave and water resources bills and, most notably, her ongoing fight to ensure universal health coverage for all Californians have moved California and the rest of the nation light years forward. I am deeply honored that Sen. Kuehl has endorsed my candidacy, and I am committed to working with her on public policy advancements to benefit all Californians.”

Kuehl, the first openly gay or lesbian person to be elected to the California legislature and the first female speaker pro tempore in the Assembly, authored 171 bills that were signed into law during her 14 years in the Legislature. In one of her most notable achievements, Kuehl twice sent single-payer health insurance legislation to Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s desk, and, although he subsequently vetoed both bills, it was the first time in U.S. history that a single payer health care bill had gone so far.

Assembly District 35 covers portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. For more information, contact Jordan at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Susan Jordan is a candidate for the 35th District Assembly seat.