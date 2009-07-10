Two Santa Barbara Schools Heading Back to Class

The Santa Barbara School Districts’ two year-round elementary schools, the Santa Barbara Community Academy and Cleveland Elementary, will begin the new school year on Thursday.

The year-round schools operate on a schedule of nine weeks on and three weeks off. Both schools provide intersession support classes during the fall and spring intersession break for children who need additional academic assistance.

Cleveland and the Academy are high-performing schools, as measured by the California Academic Performance Index. The API assesses the academic performance and growth of schools on a variety of academic measures. API scores range from a low of 2,000 to a high of 1,000 (the statewide API target for all schools is 800). In 2008, Cleveland’s API score was 755, and the Academy received a score of 777.

The state ranking system also compares schools to other schools statewide. Cleveland’s 2008 similar school rank, which compares schools to other like schools in their comparison group, was 10 out of a possible 10. The Academy’s similar school score was 8 out of a possible 10.

Space at all grade levels is still available at the Academy. At this time, Cleveland has room for students in kindergarten, second grade and possibly first grade.



The Santa Barbara Community Academy will start the new school year by welcoming a new principal: Eric Nichols. At Cleveland, Mike Vail will be at the helm. He has been Cleveland’s principal for 15 years.

— Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School Districts’ administrative services and communications coordinator.