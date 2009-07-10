Westmont College Names New Acting Provost

Westmont College history professor Richard Pointer will serve as acting provost for two years beginning Aug. 1.

He replaces Warren Rogers, a physics professor who has served in this role since January 2007. Rogers is eager to return to his teaching and research. A new search for a permanent CAO will resume in the latter part of 2009-10 academic year.

“I’m delighted that Rick is assuming this responsibility,” Westmont President Gayle Beebe said. “Not only is he an outstanding teacher and scholar, but he’s an active member of the Westmont community who will represent faculty concerns well. His sound judgment, willingness to listen and commitment to liberal arts education make him a wonderful candidate for this position. I know he will do a great job.”

Pointer will supervise the college’s academic program, including the budget, faculty development and the curriculum, and he will serve on Westmont’s executive team. He is a former chairman of the history department and member of the Faculty Council.

“I am honored to be invited to serve the Westmont community in this new way over the next 24 months,” Pointer said, “and look forward to moving the college’s academic program ahead in this exciting and challenging time.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.