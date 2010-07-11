Music at the Ranch Begins Tuesday at Stow House

Rancho La Patera and Stow House begins its popular Music at the Ranch series Tuesday.
Over the next six weeks, the community is invited to enjoy live music surrounded by the serene beauty of the gardens of Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road. The series is an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy performances by local musicians. Beverages including wine and beer will be available for purchase. Bring a picnic and enjoy dinner alfresco from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
» Tuesday: The Goodland
» July 20: Tony Ybarra
» July 27: Area 51
» Aug. 3: Donna Greene & The Roadhouse Daddies
» Aug. 10: Somos Son
» Aug. 17: Spencer the Gardener
From 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Stow House will host the third annual Fiesta Ranchera, with music, dancing and food from local restaurants, wineries and bars. Spanish guitarist Tony Ybarra and the 2010 Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta will perform, with dancing to music by Area 51. The event is co-hosted by Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.
— Dacia Harwood is events and marketing coordinator at Rancho La Patera and Stow House.