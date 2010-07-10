Santa Barbara Reef & Run Unveils New Web Site

Santa Barbara Reef & Run, the weekly athletic competition at East Beach, has a new Web site: www.reefandrun.org.
Each summer Tuesday through Sept. 7, the event offers ocean swims of one mile or one kilometer, runs of two or four miles, and a biathlon combining a one-kilometer swim and a two-mile run. Athletes of all abilities are welcome. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:25 p.m. Cost of registration is $15 per week and season passes are available.
Click here for more information on Santa Barbara Reef & Run.
— Janice Daily represents Santa Barbara Reef & Run.