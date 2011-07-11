Fiesta Ranchera Gets Summer Started at Rancho La Patera & Stow House on Thursday

Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, on Thursday will host the Fourth Annual Fiesta Ranchera, the best summer party in Goleta. The event kicks off the Fiesta summer season at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in fiesta or ranch attire to add to the fun.

Picture a lovely summer evening in a beautiful garden setting, with some of the best food and wine in Santa Barbara County for tasting and sipping. Stop by the Country Catering, Meat Market & Deli booth for homemade sausage and pasta, or barbecue from Santa Barbara Barbecue. California Wood-Fired Catering will be there along with Blaze & Blues. Sample TonyRay’s or Pepe’s Mexican Food, Woodstock’s for pizza, The Nugget for a tiny burger or dessert from Cold Stone Creamery, which is serving new summer flavors.

New booths this year are Events by Rincon, Marmalade Café, Trader Joe’s, Woody’s BBQ, the world famous El Paseo Restaurant, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge and Takenoya.

Thirsty? Wander over to Arthur Earl, Alexander & Wayne, Zaca Mesa, Carina Cellars and Concilience wineries to taste your favorites, or check out the no-host bar, offering beer, wine and two event-signature drinks, the top-shelf Fiesta Margarita and Stow Hard Lemonade.

For tequila fans, taste tequilas from around the world at the new “Tequila Tasting Bar.” Hollister Brewing Co., Fiesta Ranchera’s exclusive beer sponsor, will provide a taste of brew fare.

Early evening entertainment features Flamenco guitarist Tony Ybarra, then the 2011 Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta will dance. Area 51 rounds out the evening, offering all their crowd favorites for dancing the night away in style!

Tickets are $45 and may be purchased online at www.goletahistory.org or www.oldspanishdays-fiesta.org. They will also be available on-site for $65 at the door. Corporate group discounts are available.

For more information, call 805.962.8101 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Fiesta Ranchera is sponsored by presenting sponsor Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf; gold sponsor Cox Communications; and silver sponsors Bellavista Designs, EventRents, Hollister Brewing Co., LBPS Events, MarBorg Industries, ParentClick.com, Rockin Double RC Ranch and Venoco Inc.

— Kathryn McKee is the media relations officer for Old Spanish Days-Fiesta.