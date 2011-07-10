Fun and Fit: Pregnant, Physically Phit and Powerful

The middle, er, bottom line is that if an exercise feels good, it probably is; if it doesn't, it probably isn't

Dear Fun and Fit: My wife is incredibly active — and pregnant. She is strong and not the type to consider a walk exercise, but the doctor’s advice has been too generic — “Don’t do more than you can handle” type of answers. What are the best activities for her, activities that are still challenging? She’s at the end of her first trimester and has been running, biking and swimming. She used to do triathlons. She didn’t do one this weekend because she’s been zapped of energy lately.

— Jeremy of Goleta

Kymberly: Good thing you came to us, since we were once fetuses and pregnant moms. Yup, revel in those credentials! And we have some super specific, nongeneric, targeted advice honed from

years

hours

minutes of checking with the real experts.

Listen to your body. If an exercise feels good, it probably is; if it feels like too much, it probably is. Seriously!

Read this article, “The Pregnant Athlete,” and see for yourself. Show your wife when she is not having any kind of hormone surge. The bottom line — or would this be the “middle line”? — is that a woman who is fit and active before pregnancy will have a good sense of her body and therefore be the best judge. In general, she could continue with her activities, reducing intensity when her energy is low and changing position or exercise when she feels uncomfortable.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Guidelines put the kibosh no-no on just a few activities: downhill skiing, contact sports and scuba diving. Whew! Looks like triathlons are fair game if she wants. What the heck, looks like parasailing is an option. Basically, medical advice is that common sense takes over as M.D. (Most Decisive).

Alexandra: When your wife hits the third trimester, she probably won’t find swimming too much fun — not because of the exertion, but because those pregnant-lady swimsuits are

so ugly

simply lovely.

If she doesn’t mind looking like she’s sporting her own personal life ring in the pool, then she’s active, strong and

deluded

look

courageous! Truly, I’d rather give you advice. No matter what, even if she asks and looks oh-so-innocent, you are to say, “You look absolutely fabulous,” as the answer to any question that is even remotely worded like this – “Do you think I look big/huge/large/different/unappealing/unattractive?!” And

be sincere!

K: When I was pregnant and teaching eight group fitness classes a week, the activities I found “best” yet still challenging were buying cute outfits that were gender neutral, holding myself back from snapping at my husband for

good

no reason, and avoiding hot tubs. No, no, not because the heat was too high for the developing baby, but because I kept displacing too much water.

Physically phit moms: When you were pregnant, what did “active” mean to you? And what did you do with your maternity swimsuit?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .