Local Rotary District Offers South Korea Travel Opportunity for Young Professionals

Cultural and professional exchange open to non-Rotarians who work with the developmentally disabled

By Betsy Munroe for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | July 11, 2011 | 2:33 a.m.

Rotary District 5240 is seeking non-Rotarian professional men and women between the ages of 25 and 40, who work with the developmentally disabled, to participate in a unique cultural and vocational exchange opportunity with South Korea.

The Group Study Exchange (GSE) program of The Rotary Foundation provides travel grants covering the cost of airfare, lodging and meals for team members. While visiting South Korea, the GSE team will stay with host families, participate in cultural activities, observe their own vocations as practiced abroad, develop personal and professional relationships, and exchange ideas.

The GSE team includes a Rotarian team leader and four non-Rotarian professionals who must live or work in District 5240, which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Kern counties.

The process to become a team member includes a written application, essay and personal interview. Applications and essays are due Aug. 19, and interviews will be Sept. 24.  The visit to South Korea is from March 22 through April 22, 2012.

For more information, as well as an application, interested parties should go to www.rotarydistrict5240.org, click the Foundation tab and then click Group Study Exchange. Scroll down this page for a brochure.

Click here for the team blog from the 2011 visit to Australia. Click here for the team blog from the 2009 visit to Thailand. 

Applications and questions about the GSE program can be directed to Group Study Exchange district chairwoman Heather Frankle at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here for more information about Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Rotary Group Study Exchange Brochure

 

