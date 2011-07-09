Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Mobile Meetup Keys In Marketing Strategies at Thursday’s Event

Web marketing experts Lorrie Thomas, Jonathan DeLong to provide free crash course on strategy, trends

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | July 9, 2011 | 5:45 p.m.

Lorrie Thomas of Web Marketing Therapy and Jonathan DeLong of ZOS Communications will discuss mobile marketing strategies at the Santa Barbara Mobile Meetup on Thursday at Lenco Mobile USA Inc., 345 Chapala St.

The Santa Barbara Mobile Meetup is a monthly meeting that brings together local business leaders to discuss the growing mobile market, trends and opportunities. This month’s event will center around how to increase foot traffic with mobile marketing.

Thomas, the CEO of Web Marketing Therapy, will speak on the topic of mobile strategies for small businesses. Thomas’ marketing agency and training company diagnoses, prescribes and guides marketing solutions, and helps organizations brand, build and boost business through online solutions.

DeLong, ZOS’ executive vice president of product marketing, will focus his talk on what “location” means for the mobile market, and how GPS is best used and when it should be avoided. He will provide a crash course for how location services can affect global brand strategies and local marketing.

ZOS Communications is a leader in location services for mobile devices and focuses on mobile applications and mobile location management for developers and carriers. DeLong coordinates the company’s global product marketing strategy and handles public relations, sales support and the demonstrations of product lines.

According to a news release, Thursday’s event is one of the first Santa Barbara Mobile Meetups to center around the fast-paced mobile marketing and technology sector.

Lenco Mobile USA Inc., a Santa Barbara-based global developer and operator of advertising platforms for the mobile and online markets, will host the event at 6 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free but click here to RSVP.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Mobile Meetup.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

