Auxiliary Women Present $153,000 Check to CALM

Group donates funds raised from events during the past year

By Jennifer Guess for CALM | July 10, 2012 | 1:39 p.m.

On June 13, the women of the CALM Auxiliary presented the staff of CALM with a check for the funds the group has raised during the past year.

CALM Auxiliary President Dale McCaskey presented a check in the amount of $153,000 to Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez and board President Bridget Foreman at the Harbor Restaurant.

The majority of the money raised by the CALM Auxiliary comes from the annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon, the Antiques & Vintage Shows, along with a few additional fundraising efforts. To date, the CALM Auxiliary has raised $1.1 million for CALM, allowing the organization to continue its mission to prevent and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

The CALM Auxiliary has played an instrumental role in helping sustain the great legacy of CALM in Santa Barbara since 1969. The Auxiliary raises additional financial support and community awareness through projects and events, allowing the organization to grow and continue to serve the children and families that need it most.

The CALM Auxiliary has evolved into an incredible group of women, working collectively to continue this support of CALM.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.

