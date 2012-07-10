Capps Introduces Bill in Honor of Ojai Sisters Killed in Rental Car

Reps. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, Eliot Engel of New York and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois on Tuesday introduced the Raechel and Jacqueline Houck Safe Rental Car Act of 2012, legislation to help ensure the safety of America’s rental car fleet by prohibiting the rental or sale of vehicles under a recall.

The legislation is named in honor of sisters Raechel and Jacqueline Houck of Ojai, who were killed while driving a recalled Chrysler PT Cruiser rented from Enterprise in 2004.

About one month before the Houck sisters were killed, Enterprise received a recall notice that the PT Cruiser had a defective steering component that was prone to catching fire and that it would be repaired by Chrysler free of charge. Despite the warning, Enterprise did not get the vehicle repaired, and rented it out to three other customers before renting it to the Houck sisters. The defect caused the car to catch fire and crash head-on into a tractor-trailer, killing both sisters.

Specifically, the bill would close an existing gap in safety standards by requiring rental car companies to ground recalled vehicles as soon as they receive a safety recall notice, and prohibit the vehicles from being rented or sold until required repairs are made. Auto dealers are already subject to these requirements, and the bill would simply extend the same requirements to rental car companies. In instances where a recalled vehicle is currently being rented, a rental car company would be required to notify the renter as soon as practicable.

“If a recall notice has been issued for a rented car, that car should be taken off the road until it’s fixed — it’s that simple,” Capps said. “Passing this straightforward bill will protect the public’s safety and ensure that what happened to Raechel and Jacquie Houck will never happen again. I’ve been proud to work with Cally Houck, the mother of Raechel and Jacqueline, auto safety advocates, and Hertz to put forward this commonsense proposal, and I will continue working with all stakeholders to reach agreement on a legislative solution that protects consumers by prohibiting rental companies from renting or selling unrepaired recalled vehicles, with no exceptions.”

“This necessary legislation is a simple fix to ensure no one else will be put in danger by driving a rental car which has been recalled,” said Engel, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “What happened to Raechel and Jacquie Houck was a tragedy which could have, and should have, been avoided. I am proud to be a co-sponsor of this legislation. I applaud Cally Houck for her tireless work on this issue. Hertz and other stakeholders should also be commended for supporting this legislation. This bill will save lives, and I call on my colleagues and the other car rental agencies to support this legislation.”

“It’s inexcusable that there is a loophole allowing rental car companies to keep unsafe vehicles on the road — endangering the lives of tens of thousands of rental car drivers and their families. It is the responsibility of car companies to ensure consumers and their families are not putting themselves at risk by unknowingly renting vehicles subject to recall,” Schakowsky said. “I applaud my colleague Rep. Capps’ leadership on this issue. I am pleased that an agreement could be reached with Hertz to close this loophole, and I hope other car rental companies follow their lead. This is a common-sense bill that would protect the public’s safety and save lives. All consumers should feel confident that the vehicle they are driving is safe.”

Cally Houck said: “I deeply appreciate Reps. Capps, Engel and Schakowky standing up for consumers. This legislation will help spare other families from suffering such a horrendous loss because of a careless rental car company.”

“This bill sends a clear message to Enterprise, Dollar and Thrifty, which have been working behind the scenes to oppose Cally Houck’s efforts — it’s time to stop playing ‘rental car roulette’ with their customers’ lives,” said Rosemary Shahan, president of Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety.

The legislation is supported by Hertz, Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, Consumer Action, the Consumer Federation of America, Consumers Union, the National Association of Consumer Advocates and the Trauma Foundation.



Last year, Democratic Sens. Barbara Boxer of California and Charles Schumer of New York introduced similar legislation (S. 1445) named after the two sisters.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.