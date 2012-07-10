Domestic Violence Solutions to Host Second Annual Harvest Eve

Fall fundraiser will be held Sept. 29 at Fess Parker Winery and Vineyard

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County will host its second annual Harvest Eve fall fundraiser at Fess Parker Winery and Vineyard from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29.

Spend an enchanting evening surrounded by beautiful vineyards that yield some of the best wine Santa Barbara has to offer! Surrounded by live music, enjoy sipping Fess Parker wine while sampling bountiful treats prepared by Chef Rick Manson.

Held in the beautiful Foxen Canyon, this fundraising reception supports families with 24-hour emergency services that include shelter, counseling and case management.

For sponsorship opportunities and ticket purchases, call 805.963.4458 x11 or click here. For more information, email Natalie Gutierrez at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Natalie Gutierrez is a development associate for Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.