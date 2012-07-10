Buy and Sell Fiesta Attire at Saturday’s Costume Sale

Browse through clothing for men, women and children at the Carriage and Western Art Museum

The Old Spanish Days’ Fiesta Costume Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.

The costume sale will feature traditional Spanish and Mexican clothing with accessories for men, women and children; everything you need to dance, dine and show your style. Dancers and Fiesta-goers can sell and buy costumes and accessories.

The sale will take place at the Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St., in the back of the Pershing Park parking lot.

To sell your Fiesta items, call the Old Spanish Days office at 805.962.8101.

The official kickoff of Fiesta is in 21 days, with festivities set for Aug. 1-5.



— Jennifer Jimmerson is the director of press and public relations for Old Spanish Days.