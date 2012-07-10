French Hospital Medical Center Earns National Patient Satisfaction Award

French Hospital Medical Center of San Luis Obispo is proud to announce that it has been honored once again by Avatar International with the Exceeding Patient Expectations Award for 2011.

This is the seventh consecutive year that FHMC has received this award.

FHMC is a Dignity Health member, which also includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.

This prestigious award is given to facilities whose patients’ expectations of service and excellence have been consistently exceeded. It is based on three survey items that gauge a patient’s expectation about quality of care, reliability and customization before and after their visit. This award is due to great collaboration among the physicians, nurses, technicians and other support staff.

Avatar, a leader in measuring customer expectations in health care, is an international research and consulting group based in Orlando and specializes in Intelligent Surveys® and Innovative Strategies®. Its mission is to improve the quality and efficiency of care in the nation’s hospitals. In addition to conducting surveys, Avatar also actively engages hospitals in process improvement, including training in service quality.

This latest honor is in addition to the recent awards by Thomson Reuters naming FHMC as one of the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals and one of the nation’s Top 50 Cardiac Hospitals.

French Hospital Medical Center is home to the unique Hearst Cancer Resource Center offering free education, resources and support to cancer patients and their families.

— Megan Maloney is the marketing director for French Hospital Medical Center.