Gotye to Play at Santa Barbara Bowl with Special Guests Chairlift and Jonti

Tickets go on sale Saturday for the Sept. 8 concert

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | July 10, 2012 | 8:31 p.m.

Gotye will play at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 8, with special guests Chairlift and Jonti. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

Multi-platinum recording artist Gotye has announced his biggest-ever tour of North America. Special guests for the Santa Barbara Bowl date include Brooklyn buzzband Chairlift and South African born multi-instrumentalist Jonti.

Gotye recently released his cult album Like Drawing Blood on CD and in the United States through Fairfax/Universal Republic Records; it is available digitally now. Like Drawing Blood, originally released in Australia in 2006, is the album that first put Gotye on the map. In his homeland it was the ultimate indie “word of mouth” project, eventually going platinum without ever making the top 40. It eventually earned Gotye the Australian equivalent of a Grammy and went on to top numerous critics polls in Europe before being named iTunes “Album of the Year” for 2007 in the United Kingdom. The album features his cult classic “Hearts a Mess” with its unforgettable video.

Recently fans got another bonus release from Gotye — 10 remixes of the song that changed everything for him — “Somebody That I Used to Know” (featuring Kimbra), from his most recent album Making Mirrors (Fairfax/Universal Republic Records). The bundle, via iTunes, features remixes by Tiesto, Ad-Rock, 4FRNT, Gang Colours, M-Phazes and many more.

There are more than 1,000 unapproved remixes of this song scattered across the Internet, so this release collects most of Gotye’s favorite versions in one place.

“Somebody That I Used to Know” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. It also recently reached No. 1 at Top 40 and No. 1 at Hot AC and thus sits on top at four radio formats — a historic accomplishment. The music video recently crossed the 200 million mark on YouTube, making it one of the most-viewed clips ever.

Gotye’s most recent offering, Making Mirrors, has already sold nearly 2 millions copies globally. The recordings were created over the duration of more than 2½ years. To write and record its dozen intricate songs, Gotye moved from Melbourne to a barn on his parents’ remote land in Australia’s Mornington Peninsula. Making Mirrors is pop at its most precise, but also electronic music at its most emotional. The record delves into dub, Detroit-era Motown soul, stadium-size politi-pop, synth-folk and world music on glorious, sprawling, huge-hearted songs.

Don’t miss your chance to see Gotye at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 8, plus special guests Chairlift and Jonti. Tickets range from $44 to $54, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

