Business

La Cumbre Animal Hospital Receives AAHA Accreditation

Association evaluates Santa Barbara facility's practice protocols, medical equipment, facility and client service

By Jason Merrihew for the American Animal Hospital Association | July 10, 2012 | 10:18 a.m.

La Cumbre Animal Hospital Inc., 110 S. La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara, has earned accreditation after a thorough evaluation by the American Animal Hospital Association that included a quality assessment review of the hospital’s practice protocols, medical equipment, facility and client service.

“I would like to congratulate La Cumbre Animal Hospital Inc. on achieving accreditation through AAHA,” said AAHA Executive Director Michael Cavanaugh, DVM, DABVP.  “They are clearly committed to doing their very best as evidenced by the hard work and effort they put into this voluntary process.”

Accreditation is a voluntary commitment that practices make to their clients and patients, and AAHA is the only organization in the United States and Canada that accredits companion animal hospitals based on standards that go above and beyond state regulations.

The AAHA Standards of Accreditation, viewed as the standard of veterinary excellence, contain more than 900 individual standards, divided into 18 major sections. These areas of focus include patient care and pain management, surgery, pharmacy, laboratory, exam facilities, medical records, cleanliness, emergency services, dental care, diagnostic imaging, anesthesiology and continuing education.

Only 15 percent of all small animal hospitals in the United States have achieved accreditation by the association. To maintain accredited status, La Cumbre Animal Hospital Inc. must continue to be evaluated regularly by AAHA.

La Cumbre Animal Hospital has been accredited with the association since 1991 and can be reached at 805.967.0121 or online.

— Jason Merrihew is an associate public relations manager for the American Animal Hospital Association.

