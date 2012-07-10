Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

National Arts Program Returning to Santa Maria Public Library

Three-category exhibition of artwork will take place in October at Shepard Hall

By Deborah Hildinger for the Santa Maria Public Library | July 10, 2012 | 3:33 p.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce that the National Arts Program® is returning to the Shepard Hall gallery this October in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month. So be sure to put on your creative hats this summer.

The National Arts Program is open to all Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley school district employees, retirees, volunteers and family members.

Registration forms are available with a deadline of Sept. 5. Click here to register online, or mail or fax in a registration form.

Prizes will be awarded by classification: Adult (amateur, intermediate and professional) and Youth/Teen (age 12 or younger; teens ages 13 to 18). Artwork will need to be delivered to the library on either Oct. 1 from noon to 5:30 p.m. in the Altrusa Children’s Theater or Oct. 2 from noon to 5:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall.

The exhibition will open Oct. 6 during the Autumn Arts Grapes and Grains Festival, and run through Oct. 24 with a reception and award ceremony held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in Shepard Hall.

Click here to check out Santa Maria’s exhibition from 2010.

— Deborah Hildinger is a library technician for the Santa Maria Public Library.

 
