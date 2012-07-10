Rescue Crews Respond to Injured Hiker

Victim, a 16-year-old boy, is taken by helicopter to Cottage Hospital for treatment of a broken leg

Emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to an injured hiker in the Red Rock area of Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The victim is a 16-year-old boy with a possibly broken leg, said Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

The teen was injured when he fell about 50 feet, Eliason said, adding that the incident was reported about 2:25 p.m.

U.S. Forest Service personnel hiked up the trail from the Red Rock trailhead at the end of Paradise Road to reach the victim, Eliason said. County firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene as well, and assisted in the rescue.

The county’s hoist-equipped Helicopter 308 responded to the incident, along with a Calstar air ambulance, Eliason said.

The Calstar helicopter eventually landed in the area, picked up the victim, and transported him to Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

Red Rock, on the Santa Ynez River, is known for its deep pools, and is popular with swimmers and hikers.

