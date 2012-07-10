Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara TV Show ‘BackBeat’ Wins Emmy Award

The show, which puts the spotlight on local music makers, airs on Cox 8

By Sarah Clark for Cox Communications | July 10, 2012 | 4:34 p.m.

Cox Communications is proud to announce that the locally produced television show BackBeat on Cox 8 won an Emmy in the Arts/Entertainment category.

BackBeat takes a unique look at the talented music makers who enhance the local music scene. The show that took home the Emmy highlighted Seymour Duncan and his company Seymour Duncan, the largest maker of guitar pickups in the world located in Santa Barbara.

The Emmys recognize outstanding achievements in television in the Pacific Southwest Region, and the award ceremony was located at La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad. BackBeat is taped at Playback Recording Studio in Santa Barbara and is broadcast in Santa Barbara, San Diego and Orange County.

BackBeat is a collaboration of creator/producer Michael Johansen, producer Lou Fontana and executive producer Brock Hoffman, all employees of Cox Communications Santa Barbara.

BackBeat was created to highlight local people and organizations that use music to make a difference. It has been wonderful to be able to showcase all of the talented local artists, musicians and organizations that support our community,” Hoffman said. “Through this show, we get an insider’s look at the many aspects of the local music world from craftsmen that make guitars, to schools that use music as education. We’ve met so many interesting and talented people along the way, so it is such an honor to have our work recognized with an Emmy. Cox 8 has a long commitment to this community, and this is yet another way that we are able to feature some of our wonderful local talent.”

— Sarah Clark is a public affairs manager for Cox Communications.

 
