Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Law of the Sea Treaty Would Protect U.S. Interests

The Senate should act quickly to unlock the national resources that lie off our shores

By Tom Donohue | July 10, 2012 | 7:27 p.m.

The next great source of jobs and economic growth may come from an area you rarely think about — the ocean. The waters and seabeds off America’s shores are rich with natural resources — oil, gas, minerals — and economic opportunity. So why aren’t they being developed?

Some are, but many more could be if there was greater sovereignty and certainty surrounding the development of resources off our coasts. The Law of the Sea Treaty would provide that — and much more — if the United States would approve it as 161 other countries have already done.

The Law of the Sea Treaty is an international agreement that governs the rights of and limitations for maritime nations. Entering the agreement would expand U.S. sovereignty, strengthen national security, enhance global competitiveness and spur job-creating commercial activity.

The treaty would be a boon to the U.S. economy by providing American companies with the legal certainty and stability they need to hire and invest. U.S. energy producers would benefit from sovereign rights to seabed resources, including oil and natural gas, up to 600 miles off our coasts. High-tech industries, such as aerospace, defense and consumer electronics, would benefit from expanded access to massive mineral deposits beneath the ocean floor. And the U.S. telecommunications industry would be better able to lay, repair and maintain underwater cables beneath the world’s oceans.

Moreover, the agreement is essential to national security. It would codify navigation rights for safe passage of U.S.-owned or U.S.-flagged vessels, which transport more than 95 percent of all goods imported to or exported from America, including essential commodities such as oil.

Approval of the treaty is also key to America’s competitive strength. As the world’s preeminent maritime power, with one of the largest continental shelves, the United States has more than any other country to gain — or to lose — based on how the treaty’s terms are interpreted and applied. The treaty will continue to form the basis of maritime law with or without our approval. Therefore, it is in our national interest to be an active participant in the process.

The treaty has the enthusiastic backing of every industry it impacts — including energy, telecommunications, mining, fishing and high tech. It has been endorsed by every living secretary of state and the Joint Chiefs of the Armed Forces. All that’s missing is the Senate’s advice and consent. The Senate should act quickly and approve the Law of the Sea Treaty and unlock the benefits that lie off our shores.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 