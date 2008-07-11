Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:01 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 

Author to Discuss ‘The Art of Saving Endangered Species’

By Holly Cline | July 11, 2008 | 10:19 a.m.

Michael Tobias, Ph.D., noted author, filmmaker and president of the Dancing Star Foundation, will be in the Santa Barbara area under the auspices of the Wildling Art Museum on July 23 to present a talk titled “The Art of Saving Endangered Species.”

He will address the global prospects for safeguarding precious habitat and species, both in the United States and the rest of the world.

Drawing upon his field research in nearly 80 countries, during a period of 40 years, Tobias will bring to this lecture/discussion a wide-ranging look at the places where conservation biology and animal protection are working, from Suriname and Peru to Namibia and Yemen; from the Antarctic to parts of the Persian Gulf; from Borneo, Japan and Bhutan, to India and regions across Europe and the United States.

Tobias will examine remarkable strategies for large ecosystem protection that are both carbon neutral and common sense applications of prudent, sustainable ethics for all involved. Tobias’ unique approach to animal rights and conservation are a major boost to the discussion of endangered species and what it will take to save that which we are all equally connected to: the Earth.

The lecture, which is being presented in conjunction with the Wildling Art Museum’s summer exhibition, Endangered Species: Flora & Fauna in Peril, will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Stacy Hall at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui St. in Los Olivos. Admission is $5 for museum members and $10 for others.

Afterward, Tobias and his wife, Jane Morrison, his co-author and executive vice president of the Dancing Star Foundation, will sign copies of their latest coffee table book, Sanctuary: Global Oases of Innocence. The book was launched at the Smithsonian Institution in late June and looks at 24 of the last great vestiges of Eden on Earth and what it will take to keep them protected.

Tobias is the author of 30 books. In addition, Tobias has written, directed, produced, executive produced or co-executive produced more than 100 films.

Holly Cline is the director of marketing and public relations for the Wildling Art Museum.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 