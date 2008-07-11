Author to Discuss ‘The Art of Saving Endangered Species’

Michael Tobias, Ph.D., noted author, filmmaker and president of the Dancing Star Foundation, will be in the Santa Barbara area under the auspices of the Wildling Art Museum on July 23 to present a talk titled “The Art of Saving Endangered Species.”

He will address the global prospects for safeguarding precious habitat and species, both in the United States and the rest of the world.

Drawing upon his field research in nearly 80 countries, during a period of 40 years, Tobias will bring to this lecture/discussion a wide-ranging look at the places where conservation biology and animal protection are working, from Suriname and Peru to Namibia and Yemen; from the Antarctic to parts of the Persian Gulf; from Borneo, Japan and Bhutan, to India and regions across Europe and the United States.

Tobias will examine remarkable strategies for large ecosystem protection that are both carbon neutral and common sense applications of prudent, sustainable ethics for all involved. Tobias’ unique approach to animal rights and conservation are a major boost to the discussion of endangered species and what it will take to save that which we are all equally connected to: the Earth.

The lecture, which is being presented in conjunction with the Wildling Art Museum’s summer exhibition, Endangered Species: Flora & Fauna in Peril, will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Stacy Hall at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui St. in Los Olivos. Admission is $5 for museum members and $10 for others.

Afterward, Tobias and his wife, Jane Morrison, his co-author and executive vice president of the Dancing Star Foundation, will sign copies of their latest coffee table book, Sanctuary: Global Oases of Innocence. The book was launched at the Smithsonian Institution in late June and looks at 24 of the last great vestiges of Eden on Earth and what it will take to keep them protected.

Tobias is the author of 30 books. In addition, Tobias has written, directed, produced, executive produced or co-executive produced more than 100 films.

Holly Cline is the director of marketing and public relations for the Wildling Art Museum.

