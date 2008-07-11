Highway 101 Construction Project to Begin Next Week

Preparatory work will lead to nighttime closures, but two lanes in each direction will be open during the day.

Construction will begin next week on the Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road.

Construction crews will begin preparatory work, including restriping lanes and installing concrete k-rail. The concrete k-rail, a safety barrier, is an important first step to allow for future work behind the barrier.

Two lanes in each direction will remain open on Highway 101 during daytime hours. Some temporary, nighttime lane closures will occur to place the concrete barrier, but the freeway will remain open throughout. On Monday and Tuesday nights, the northbound off-ramp at Salinas Street will have intermittent closures as needed to place the barrier.

The Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road mark one of the largest projects undertaken by Caltrans in Santa Barbara County.

The project includes the reconstruction of two major interchanges, six new or improved bridges, freeway widening, and improvements to local streets and pedestrian pathways. The $53 million construction and landscaping project is funded by Proposition 1B and $13 million in Measure D funds.



Construction is expected to take four years. The majority of construction will occur behind concrete barriers during daytime work hours; some nighttime lane closures will occur. Motorists should expect an estimated 10 minutes of added travel time.

Main project components include:

» Third southbound lane added between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road/Cabrillo Boulevard.

» Third northbound lane added between Salinas and Milpas streets.

» Bridge replacement on Highway 101 at Milpas Street.

» Replacement and widening of Sycamore Creek Bridge on Highway 101.

» Northbound merge lane added from Cabrillo Boulevard on-ramp to the Salinas Street off-ramp.

» Cacique Street will be connected under Highway 101 between Milpas and Alisos streets.

» Roundabout added at Cabrillo Boulevard/Hot Springs Road/Coast Village Road/Old Coast Highway for local circulation improvements.

» Improved pedestrian/bicycle access under Highway 101 and along Old Coast Highway.

Public outreach has been ongoing for the past three years to provide residents and businesses with project planning information in advance of construction.



For more information, click here or call 888.SB.ROADS.

Kirsten Ayars is a community outreach liaison for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.