Highway 1 to Reopen Sunday

As of 6 p.m. Friday night, Highway 1 will reopen from the north through Big Sur but remain closed to traffic south of Big Sur for a 17-mile section because of the Basin Complex Fire.

From the south, the highway will be closed at Lucia, 23.5 miles south of Big Sur. From the north, the highway will be closed at Coast Gallery (just south of Grimes Canyon), about 6.5 miles south of Big Sur.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Highway 1 will fully open, provided there are no other fire incidents.

The highway has been closed since June 21. It began with a 12-mile closure and expanded to a 39-mile closure as the Basin Complex Fire progressed. The fire is 41 percent contained, yet still actively burning in the forest, away from the highway. It is expected to be fully contained by July 30.

Alternate routes through Sunday are Highway 101 to Highway 68 west to Highway 1 south in Monterey County or Highway 101 to Highway 46 west to Highway 1 north in San Luis Obispo County. Electronic message signs have been posted to advise motorists.

Most businesses will be open.

Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans.