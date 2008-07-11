Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:58 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Youth Performance a Showstopper

On Saturday, 33 children with Showstoppers Threatre Productions will perform Once on This Island Jr.

By Marian Azdril | July 11, 2008 | 1:49 p.m.

Showstoppers Theatre Productions will present Once on This Island Jr. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road. Tickets are $7 at the door.

Once on This Island Jr. is a lively and fun-filled musical featuring a cast of 33 local children ages 8 to 13. These young actors perform each scene like seasoned professionals with the aide of director Radu Azdril.

Once on This Island opens to a scene of a young island girl hearing the story of Ti Moune.

Ti Moune’s story is that of a fairy tale. A young, poor girl on a tropical island rescues and falls in love with a rich young man. The two were never meant to meet — that is, until the gods got involved. The classic love story, with Caribbean flare, will surely entertain young and old alike.

Showstoppers Theatre Productions is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion and encouragement of self-esteem through achievement in youth theater, the sponsorship of public performance of plays, music, dance and other performing arts, while raising awareness of the values of performing arts through outreach to underserved communities and local schools.

Click here or call 805.682.6043.

Marian Azdril represents Showstoppers Theatre Productions.

