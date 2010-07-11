Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dudley Moves Quickly to Set New Priorities in DA’s Office

Rising crime rates, caseloads lead to three new administrators, nine new prosecutors and a reorganization

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 11, 2010 | 10:53 p.m.

“New” is the word of the day over at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Santa Barbara Street.

With District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s election last month, it was out with the old and in with a host of changes, including the firing of electoral opponent Josh Lynn, a new administrative structure with specialized crime units taking over the building’s fourth floor, and a lot of new blood on its way.

No department has escaped the budget ax wielded by Santa Barbara County officials, but the District Attorney’s Office’s pleas for help in an environment of rising crime rates were heard, and Dudley will be hiring nine new attorneys at the lowest salary level — $68,000 per year — to help manage ever-growing caseloads. To deal with past budget issues, eight senior attorneys took advantage of a retirement incentive but their positions weren’t filled — until now.

The office’s budget presentation reported increases in sex crimes, DUI crimes, murders and attempted murders, and gang-related crimes in the last five to 10 years, said Gordon Auchincloss, the acting chief assistant district attorney who will be the administrator in charge of a new white-collar crime unit.

As crime rates increase, the office’s attorney caseloads have shot up accordingly. In 2009, the office filed nearly 20,000 misdemeanor and felony cases, and the average annual workload for a criminal attorney jumped 30 percent, to 477 cases.

Compared to other counties, that number tops the list, making Santa Barbara County’s perhaps the most case-heavy prosecutors in California, Auchincloss said.

In the last five years, gang crimes have increased 213 percent, sex crimes have increased 28 percent and DUI cases have increased 35 percent. The rate of murders and attempted murders have increased 588 percent since 2000, and Santa Maria’s murder rate is 6 percent higher than Los Angeles’, according to FBI murder statistics from 2008, the most recent tally available.

“The seriousness of the cases exacerbated the fact that we’re carrying these enormous caseloads, because when you get a murder case in, a gang murder case, in terms of your office resources, it’s a black hole,” Auchincloss said.

The positions held previously by Lynn and Dudley — she’ll likely handle a case here and there, but nothing like her previous caseload — and the recently retired Eric Hansen will all be filled.

Since Lynn was an administrator prior to his termination, he was handling one homicide case that will now be handled by his co-counsel.

To replace the retired, the fired and reorganized positions, the office has received at least 270 applications so far, and many of the prospects have years of criminal prosecution experience.

“In essence, what we’re losing is experience,” Auchincloss told Noozhawk. With many experienced, long-standing attorneys being replaced by newcomers, Senior Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen will organize a new training and mentor program.

Dudley’s new organizational structure tackles three specific crime areas, each headed by a senior deputy district attorney who will also assign cases related to his unit: Auchincloss leads a new white-collar and computer crimes unit, Zonen will handle a vulnerable victims unit and Hilary Dozer is in charge of a gang-related crimes unit. Instead of two administrators, as it will stay for now in the North County division, Dudley chose to have three who are paid less so it evens out.

She’s not restructuring the North County office at this time since she’s spent her law career in Santa Barbara.

“This is the climate that I know the best,” she said. “I can make these kinds of changes quickly.”

While two units are validated by statistical evidence, white-collar crime levels are “more anecdotal.”

Identity theft and cyber crimes have increased as access has expanded, and county-wide issues the unit will deal with include employee embezzlement, child pornography and mortgage, foreclosure and real estate fraud, Dudley said.

White-collar crime is “an area that’s probably underreported and underprosecuted,” Auchincloss said.

The cases are extremely labor intensive and expensive — they often require expert witnesses or forensic accountants — to prosecute, and much of the work has been done by the private sector in the past. If members of the business community and public at large can help the District Attorney’s Office get a solid case, they’ll take over, Auchincloss said.

“They don’t have to worry about unanimous verdicts and beyond reasonable doubt in civil cases,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 