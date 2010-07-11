Santa Clarita to House Model Camp for Nonprofit Collaboration

Collaboration is not something that has come easily to the nonprofit community. Despite a push from donors over the last few years, nonprofits have generally tended to remain fairly focused on their own activities. Santa Clarita-based Project Kindle is mounting a campaign to construct Kindle Ranch, a world-class, fully accessible, green camp facility that will be made available to nonprofit organizations serving special medical, physical and emotional needs. Kindle Ranch will bring to Southern California a model for what nonprofits can do together when resources are shared rather than duplicated.

Project Kindle has provided HIV/AIDS awareness and education programs for the last 12 years to children across the country. Serving a special-needs population has taught the organization a great deal about the unique programs and facilities required to provide participants the experiences they deserve. The organization has taken those lessons and designed a campaign to construct California’s first fully accessible camp facility to be used by the larger nonprofit community throughout Southern California. Only three such camps facilities exist in the United States. It is clear that the current economic climate demands that nonprofit organizations work together to share resources when possible. Kindle Ranch will be funded and built by Project Kindle, but designed and utilized by other organizations struggling to offer their communities adequate programs and facilities.

Eva Payne, executive director of Kindle Ranch and Project Kindle, is working with Craig Peters of CB Richard Ellis to identify an appropriate property to eventually house Kindle Ranch in the Santa Clarita area. This location provides accessibility to a wide range of communities. Both believe Kindle Ranch will be an enormous resource for nonprofit organizations, schools, and residents from Santa Barbara to Orange County.

A group of Santa Barbara residents recently gathered at the home of Ann and Fife Symington to learn more about the project. Proximity to Santa Barbara opens up a world of opportunity for the nonprofit organizations in the area that could benefit from use of this facility. Guests provided important feedback on initial plans and suggested other nonprofit groups to contact for potential use. Payne is hopeful this is a first step in building strong partnerships with local residents.

Among the nonprofit organizations invited to participate in the Kindle Ranch Project are:

» All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church

» Academy for Children with Autism

» American Cancer Society

» Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America

» Camp Beyond the Scars

» Camp Blood Brothers and Sisters

» Camp Bloomfield

» Camp Crescent Moon

» Camp del Corazon

» Camp Discovery

» Camp Dubnoff

» Camp Oasis

» Camp Summersault

» Cancer Hope Foundation

» Can Do

» Champ Camp

» Comfort Zone Camp

» Cornerstone

» Deaf Kids Kamp

» Down Syndrome Association of Los Angeles

» Dream Street Foundation

» Easter Seals of Southern California

» Education Spectrum of Pasadena

» Five Acres

» Hillsides

» House Ear Institute

» Jay Nolan Foundation

» Kris’ CampNational Arthritis Foundation

» Lighthouse Project

» National Kidney Foundation of Southern California

» National Multiple Sclerosis Society

» Optimist Youth Homes & Family Services

» Orange County Foundation for Oncology, Children and Families

» Pasadena Child Development

» Scamp Camp

» Scott Newman Center

» Shane’s Inspiration

» Teen Impact at Children’s Hospital

» United in Harmony

» Urban Compass

» Verdugo Hills Autism Project

» Woodcraft Rangers

