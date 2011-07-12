California Sales Tax Change Catches Some Local Businesses Off-Guard

[Noozhawk’s note: According to Santa Barbara Outfitters owner Mark Hyatt, his store was notified of the new state sales tax rate prior to its implementation. An earlier version of this article was incorrect and has been revised below.]

California shoppers have been paying less sales tax after the temporary increase approved in the 2009 budget expired June 30, dropping the statewide sales tax 1 percent to 7.25 percent.

But many districts add their own levies — Santa Barbara County’s rate is 7.75 percent, while the rates in Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties range from 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent — and some retailers apparently did not immediately change their systems to reflect the new tax rate.

The Board of Equalization has published clarifications on collecting tax at the incorrect rate, handling returns and fixed-priced contracts.

“Most of the cases we dealt with were people who didn’t get the information and didn’t get their system changed on time,” a representative of the Board of Equalization told Noozhawk. “When they report their sales, those retailers that did collect the wrong amount can’t keep it; they either have to repay it to the customer or the state.”

When a customer returns an item purchased before July 1, the merchant should refund tax based on the date of the sale, according to the board. If merchandise is delivered to a customer after July 1, it should be at a lower tax rate.

A fixed-price contract is a deal that doesn’t factor in the amount of resources or time spent, versus a cost-plus contract. When the tax rate decreases after a contract was written, any sales made after July 1 would be taxed at the lower rate.

Someone buying furniture could save more than $100 if they purchased it after July 1, but Tim Julius of Bella Furniture said most of his customers haven’t even noticed.

“People always want a deal. It seems to me that people are working their butt off just to stay alive and don’t keep up with what the government is doing,” said Julius, who said he is moving to Oregon but will keep his business in Santa Barbara to avoid expensive taxes and the high cost of living.

Blue Eyed Girl manager Liz Meyers said the sales tax change might help some brick-and-mortar retailers.

“Sometimes tourists would avoid the tax by shipping it to wherever they were visiting from,” she said. “Hopefully this may cut that down and people will walk out of the store with merchandise.”

The change in sales tax applies to some online purchases as well. Assembly Bill 28X, which Gov. Jerry Brown passed in the 2011-12 budget on June 29, requires online retailers with in-state affiliates to collect sales taxes. Affiliates include blogs and other websites that direct shoppers to online stores and collect commissions for sales.

California residents can still avoid sales taxes by purchasing goods from online retailers that have ended their affiliate programs, such as Amazon.com, which cut its ties with 25,000 California affiliates.

In the 2009-10 fiscal year, the state collected $42.2 billion in sales taxes. It is divided among state and local initiatives — 5 percent goes to the state’s General Fund, 1 percent supports local criminal justice activities and social service programs, 1 percent goes to city and county operations, and 0.25 percent repays economic recovery bonds, according to the Board of Equalization.

