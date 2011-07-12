Five Businesses Secure Leases in Calle Real Shopping Center in Goleta

Four locally owned restaurants and a banking branch have secured space in the Calle Real Shopping Center in Goleta, The Towbes Group announced Monday.

“Businesses are feeling more confident about the direction of the economy, and you can see it in the increase in both traffic and sales at our retail centers,” Traci Taitt, vice president of commercial properties for The Towbes Group, said in a news release. “The best merchants are often those that live and work in the community, and Calle Real has a great roster of locally owned businesses.”

Petrini’s Family Restaurant, Rudy’s Restaurant, Spice Avenue, Backyard Bowls and JPMorgan Chase have either expanded or relocated to The Towbes Group’s 122,000-square-foot shopping center.

Petrini’s, which has been in Santa Barbara for more than 53 years, opened a second, 3,608-square-foot location at 5711 Calle Real in January. Luigi’s Pizza and Pasta’s formerly occupied the space, closing its doors in October.

Casual Mexican eatery Rudy’s Restaurant is relocating to Presto Pasta’s former location — a larger, 2,350-square-foot space that will feature table-service dining and a full bar. Presto Pasta went out of business in May 2010, and Rudy’s will move into 5764 Calle Real on Aug. 1.

Indian restaurant Spice Avenue, which has been on State Street for the past eight years, will open its second location in the Calle Real Shopping Center. The 2,048-square-foot site was once home to Pick Up Stix, which closed in November. An opening date for the second location at 5701 Calle Real has not been set.

UCSB graduates Pete Heth and Dan Goddard founded Backyard Bowls, a healthy-food concept restaurant serving local and organically grown food, including its signature Acai Bowls. They opened a second, 2,048-square-foot site at 5668 Calle Real in December. It was the former home of Surf Country, a full-service surf and skate store that relocated to 109B S. Fairview Ave.

JPMorgan Chase Bank opened a new branch at 5787 Calle Real after signing a long-term lease for 4,700 square feet.

Phillip Kyle of Epsteen & Associates represented the landlord on all transactions except Rudy’s, which was handled by Towbes. Radius Group Commercial Real Estate co-founder Bob Tuler represented Petrini’s Family Restaurant.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.