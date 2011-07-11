Scholarships Still Available for Circle V Ranch Camp Sessions

Scholarships for summer camp are available for a few remaining spots for the camp sessions at Circle V Ranch Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“The scholarships, or ‘camperships’ as we call them, allow kids from the city to spend a great week at our Circle V Ranch Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley. We have just a few spots left open,” said David Fields, executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which operates the Circle V Ranch Camp. “We appreciate the generosity of our donors and the ongoing donations to out thrift stores, which provides income to fund the camp and our campership scholarship program.”

Located just a few minutes from downtown Santa Barbara but a world away for inner-city kids, the Circle V Ranch is offering “themed camp weeks” in July and August. Application deadlines for the first weeks of camp are approaching.

Nine one-week sessions will be held this year, including:

» Session 4 — July 10-15, Knights of the Round table (Medieval Times)

» Session 5 — July 18-23, Carnival Week

» Session 6 — July 23-28, Hawaiian Vacation Week

» Session 7 — Aug. 1-6, Circle V’s Got Talent Week

» Session 8 — Aug. 6-11, Disney Week

» Session 9 — Aug. 12-17, Safari Adventure Week

There is still time for parents and guardians to fill out applications to send children to camp this summer. For registration and other information, call 323.224.6213.

The cost for a six-day, five-night stay at the camp is $350 for all activities, meals and a field trip. To be eligible to attend camp, children must be age 7 to 13.

— Ray Lopez is the director of Circle V Ranch Camp.