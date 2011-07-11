Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:09 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Scholarships Still Available for Circle V Ranch Camp Sessions

Society of St. Vincent de Paul organizes themed weeks for children ages 7 to 13

By Ray Lopez for Circle V Ranch Camp | July 11, 2011 | 8:07 p.m.

Scholarships for summer camp are available for a few remaining spots for the camp sessions at Circle V Ranch Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“The scholarships, or ‘camperships’ as we call them, allow kids from the city to spend a great week at our Circle V Ranch Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley. We have just a few spots left open,” said David Fields, executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which operates the Circle V Ranch Camp. “We appreciate the generosity of our donors and the ongoing donations to out thrift stores, which provides income to fund the camp and our campership scholarship program.”

Located just a few minutes from downtown Santa Barbara but a world away for inner-city kids, the Circle V Ranch is offering “themed camp weeks” in July and August. Application deadlines for the first weeks of camp are approaching.

Nine one-week sessions will be held this year, including:

» Session 4 — July 10-15, Knights of the Round table (Medieval Times)

» Session 5 — July 18-23, Carnival Week

» Session 6 — July 23-28, Hawaiian Vacation Week

» Session 7 — Aug. 1-6, Circle V’s Got Talent Week

» Session 8 — Aug. 6-11, Disney Week

» Session 9 — Aug. 12-17, Safari Adventure Week

There is still time for parents and guardians to fill out applications to send children to camp this summer. For registration and other information, call 323.224.6213.

The cost for a six-day, five-night stay at the camp is $350 for all activities, meals and a field trip. To be eligible to attend camp, children must be age 7 to 13.

— Ray Lopez is the director of Circle V Ranch Camp.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 