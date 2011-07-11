Community Environmental Council Hosting Solar SUNday on July 17

Learn how to break free from fossil fuels with demonstrations, exhibits and more

The Community Environmental Council will host its fourth Solar SUNday event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The event will feature tools to help break free from fossil fuels; including demonstrations on healthy homes, local experts in solar energy for water heating and electricity, and new electric vehicles so you can drive on sunshine.

Admission to the museum is free all day, thanks to the Community Environmental Council, First Solar, Sun Pacific Solar Electric and REC Solar.

Exhibitors will provide product demonstrations and display the latest in energy efficiency and solar power. The event also includes solar fun for the whole family through solar arts and crafts, storytelling, and a solar race track.

The purpose of the event is to introduce the community to the resources and experts in Santa Barbara that can help make buildings, and lives, healthier and prosperous. Highlights include:

Workshop Series (Farrand Hall)

» 11:30 a.m.: Discover how your home can make as much energy as you use.

» 1:15 p.m.: Find out how to help pay for energy efficiency and solar upgrades.

» 2:15 p.m.: With electric vehicles you can leave the gas station behind and drive on sunshine.

Children’s Activities

» 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.: Storyteller Alan Salazar will tell Chumash Sun Stories in the Coggeshall Bowl.

» All day: Kids can make solar sun catchers and solar nature prints, or try their hand at the solar-powered racetrack.

Other Highlights

» Stop by the South Coast Energy Efficiency Partnership booth for an hourly LED lightbulb giveaway.

» Check out the Home Cube by Building Performance Specialists for a demonstration of how a leaky house can affect health, comfort and energy bills.

» Bring a refillable water bottle and refill for free with the Water Monster (last spotted at Earth Day).

» Food for sale on site provided by Burger Bus.

» Parking is available but we encourage everyone to walk, bike, carpool or take the bus. MTD Line 22 runs from the Transit Center to the Museum of Natural History.

— Megan Birney is a renewable energy specialist for the Community Environmental Council.