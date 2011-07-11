Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:13 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Music at the Ranch Free Concert Series Kicks Off Tuesday at Rancho La Patera & Stow House

Local musicians are lined up through Aug. 16 to provide weekly evening entertainment

By Dacia Harwood for the Goleta Valley Historical Society | July 11, 2011 | 6:00 p.m.

Music returns to the Goodland! Join us for the Fifth Annual Music at the Ranch free concert series at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta.

The six-week series will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning July 12. Following the success of last year’s series, which drew crowds of up to 1,500 people, this summer’s weekly concerts will be sure to provide the same complementary entertainment to members of the community.

This series is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy performances by local musicians showcasing their talents. Visitors are also encouraged to bring a picnic in the historic gardens, at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

Tony Ybarra will kick off the series this week and will be joined by Andrew Martinez (saxophone, flute and keys), Mike Velasquez (bass) and Robert Gutierrez (percussion). Ybarra is a classically trained guitarist who blends classical jazz, Latin and flamenco guitar. His many diverse styles have led him to craft his own sound that is “melodic, romantic, intimate, rhythmic and sophisticated.”

» July 19 — The Goodland delivers a mix of “harmony-driven folk, rock and reggae.” Their “rootsy dance rhythms, melodic harmonies, tight jams and witty songwriting” let people get loose on the dance floor.

» July 26 — Somos Son brings the “exciting dance rhythms of Cuba” to Santa Barbara. They are influenced by both traditional Cuban Son dance music and contemporary salsa.

» Aug. 2 — Enjoy a “repertoire of feisty blues” and “smokey jazz” from Donna Greene & The Roadhouse Daddies. This band creates a classic “vintage blues and jazz” experience.

» Aug. 9 — Get up and dance to Area 51, for the best “funk, soul, R&B, Motown and disco” in Santa Barbara. Coming from a jazz and classical background, Area 51 is sure to get you on your feet.

» Aug. 16 — Best described as eclectic, Spencer the Gardener mixes “guitars, bongos, congas, trumpets, saxophone, bass, drums and even an accordion” to create a completely unique sound. The Santa Barbara favorite mixes it up playing a blend of big band, indie and pop.

The concert series would not be possible without the financial support of local businesses. The Goleta Valley Historical Society thanks its sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor ATK Space Systems; Silver Sponsors the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, Montecito Bank & Trust and Gary Atkins Sound Systems; and Bronze Sponsors Cabrillo Business Park, Rabobank, The Towbes Group, Venoco Inc. and ParentClick.com.

“ATK is extremely honored to be a sponsor of Music at the Ranch,” Bill Gadsby of ATK Space Systems said. “This will be a great start to a wonderful series of great music in a beautiful setting. We certainly hope everyone enjoys themselves!”

Rancho La Patera & Stow House is located adjacent to the South Coast Railroad Museum at the entrance of Lake Los Carneros Natural and Historic Preserve. For more information, call Dacia Harwood at the Goleta Valley Historical Society at 681-7216 or click here.

— Dacia Harwood is an event planner and marketing consultant for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

 

