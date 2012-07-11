Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:30 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Wine, Food Pairings on Tap for Ventura Fair’s ‘Bounty of the County’ Contest

This year, fairgoers will sample entries and decide the award winner

By James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair | July 11, 2012 | 5:42 p.m.

Since 2009, the Ventura County Fair has hosted the “Bounty of the County” contest. In this contest, local restaurants and wineries compete in a wine and food pairing competition with hopes of winning the “Bounty of the County” award.

In addition to being a competition, the event showcases the agricultural abundance of Ventura County through the presentation of local foods, made by local chefs, complemented by local wines.

In the past, the wine and food pairings were judged by a panel. This year, the winner of the award will be decided by a different audience: You!

The Bounty of the County contest is now a people’s choice contest. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy free samples of the wine and food pairings, and then will decide the winner of the competition.

Even with the changes, the intent of the contest remains the same: to provide the opportunity for team members to present the greatest number of Ventura County products, in the most appealing way.

Additional rules of the contest will also remain the same. Contest entries are still limited to teams formed by Ventura County farms, commercial chefs and wineries of Ventura County. Entrants are limited to only one entry. Entries must feature or highlight Ventura County grown produce, and will be judged on the use of locally grown produce.

The “Peoples’ Choice: Bounty of the County” competition will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 in the Agriculture and Natural Resources Building. Be sure to stop by and taste gourmet food and wine, and be the decider of this competition’s winner!

For more information and to participate, call the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 805.648.3376.

— James Lockwood is the public relations and marketing director for the Ventura County Fair.

 
