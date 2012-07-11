Capps Votes Against Repeal of Health-Care Reform

Congresswoman says House should stop political posturing and get focused on economy and jobs

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted Wednesday to protect health-care benefits for her constituents by opposing the Patients Rights Repeal Act (H.R. 6709), and said the House of Representatives should focus on jump-starting the economy and creating jobs.

Wednesday marks the 33rd time the House of Representatives has voted to repeal part or all of the Affordable Care Act in the past 18 months.

“When I talk to my constituents on the Central Coast, they tell me we should be working together to jump-start our economy and create jobs. Instead, today marks the 33rd time the House of Representatives has voted to repeal part or all of the health-care law in the last 18 months,” Capps said. “The more time Congress wastes on politically motivated votes like this, the less time we spend on policies to help our out-of-work constituents and local businesses.

“In addition, if the ACA was repealed my constituents would lose many valuable benefits, like the nearly 10,000 Central Coast young adults who now have health insurance because they can stay on their parents’ plan. In addition, over 40,000 women now have access to preventive services like cancer screenings without burdensome co-pays, thousands of seniors have saved hundreds of dollars on their prescription medications, and over 500 small businesses have received tax credits to make providing their employees with health insurance more affordable — all because of this law.

“And, starting in 2014, insurance companies will no longer be able to deny coverage to anyone based on pre-existing conditions, and families will receive significant tax credits to help make insurance more affordable. Repealing the health insurance reform law would mean all of those benefits would vanish, and that would be bad for families on the Central Coast and across the nation.”

Health-care and advocacy organizations including AARP, the Small Business Majority, the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare and the National Partnership for Women and Families, to name a few, have all written letters of opposition the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Capps’ Floor Statement

Mr. Speaker, I rise today in strong opposition to this misguided legislation that would take away health-care protections from tens of thousands of Central Coast residents.

Though it passed only two years ago, the Affordable Care Act has already greatly benefited seniors, families, young people and small businesses in my district.

Thanks to Obamacare, 6,200 seniors on the Central Coast have received discounts in the dreaded donut hole — saving on average $610. And 59,000 seniors received preventive care without any out-of-pocket costs.

Thanks to Obamacare, families no longer need to worry that their children will be denied insurance due to a pre-existing condition. And 9,500 young adults now have health insurance through their parents’ plan.

Thanks to Obamacare, 24,000 children now have health insurance that covers preventive services, like vaccines, without additional cost. And over 400,000 of my constituents are no longer at risk of being dropped from their plans if they get sick. …

Thanks to Obamacare, families up and down the Central Coast will benefit from new Community and School Based Health Centers, women will have access to maternity coverage and contraception, and smokers have access to resources to help them quit.

And additional benefits are still to come:

» 75,000 currently uninsured Central Coast residents will have access to affordable coverage — for the first time.

» Soon, no one will be denied access to insurance due to a pre-existing condition.

» And more students will be able to join the health-care workforce.

All these provisions make health care more available and more affordable, for families and businesses.

Mr. Speaker, we should be working to stimulate growth in our economy and spur job creation. Instead, the House majority has decided once again to relitigate the health care law, to place partisanship over progress.

It is time to move on. I urge my colleagues to reject this bill.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.