Helicopter Ferries Heating/AC Units to Rooftops at Dos Pueblos High School

Summer-school classes at the Goleta campus are canceled for the day as crews work on the improvement project

A helicopter buzzed over Dos Pueblos High School on Wednesday as work crews replaced the heating, cooling and ventilation units on the campus’ roofs.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District canceled summer school for the day at the Goleta campus so the construction could get done.

The chopper originally was scheduled to do the work over the weekend, but was sent to help fight wildfires in Colorado instead, according to Superintendent Dave Cash.

The $5.5 million project is part of the district’s busy summer construction schedule, much of it funded by the voter-approved general obligation bond measures passed in 2010.

A Sikorsky S-58 helicopter moved 37 HVAC units from the school’s parking lot to the rooftops, the largest of which weighed 4,500 pounds, according to the district.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.