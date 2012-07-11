Couple Donate 350 Sets of Pajamas to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

The gift from Matthew and Tatiana Ha will help local adults and teens in need

Patients of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics received a special surprise on Tuesday when they visited any of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Approximately 350 pajamas for adults and teens will be handed out while supplies last. Each family is limited to two pairs.

Realizing they had an overstock of the Asian-inspired black and white pajamas, local business couple Matthew and Tatiana Ha wanted to find a worthwhile home for the pajamas. They researched organizations online and found one they felt was well suited for the gift.

“Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics does such wonderful work providing medical care for those who need it most,” Tatiana Ha said. “We were most touched by the work the organization does with children.”

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.