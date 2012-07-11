Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Health-Care Reform for Employers: What’s New, What’s Not, What Now?

Beneflex Insurance Services and the Mullen & Henzell law firm will present a free seminar on July 19

By Dana Dunaway for Beneflex Insurance Services | July 11, 2012 | 5:52 p.m.

Beneflex Insurance Services Inc. is partnering with local law firm Mullen & Henzell to offer an educational, unbiased free seminar to employers from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 19 at the Ventura Beach Marriott to prepare employers for health-care reform following the Supreme Court’s ruling in June.

Beneflex and Mullen & Henzell have been preparing for health-care reform legislation since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was introduced in 2009. Now, these two companies have partnered to bring the business community up to date on health-care reform by providing a free seminar to business owners, executives and human resource professionals.

The seminar’s presenters will be Lesa Caputo, benefit advisor at Beneflex Insurance Services, and Christine Roberts, ERISA attorney and partner at Mullen & Henzell, and are both highly regarded in their respective fields as well as subject matter experts in the employee benefits and health-care reform arenas.

Caputo and Roberts will share their wisdom specifically to provide guidance to employers on how to now move forward with a plan of action not only to ensure their legal compliance with the new mandates under PPACA but also to provide constructive ideas and tools for positioning each company’s benefits to thrive in the future.

This is a highly regarded and anticipated seminar and is being embraced by the local business community.

“Spaces are filling up faster than we can send invitations out,” Caputo said.

A second date was added in Santa Barbara to keep up with demand.

“We are looking to add another similar event to our calendar for the business community in the Camarillo, Thousand Oaks and Westlake areas,” Caputo said.

Register for the event by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Dana Dunaway is the finance and systems director for Beneflex Insurance Services.

