HICAP to Hold Free ‘New to Medicare’ Seminar in Santa Barbara

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free seminar for people entering Medicare or those recently enrolled in Medicare beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 24 at the Sansum Clinic on Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help people entering Medicare and their caregivers to better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. “Topics will include a general introduction to Medicare, which includes Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare supplemental insurance (Medi-gap policies), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Prescriptions Drug Plans (Part D).

“HICAP is pleased to be partnering with Sansum Clinic in presenting this important information to the community. Mrs. Weiss of Sansum Clinic noted that even current Medicare beneficiaries can benefit from this overview of Medicare.”

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan. The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the “New to Medicare” presentation or to reserve a seat at the seminar, contacting HICAP at 800.434.0222, 805.928.5663 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.