Music Academy of the West Names Concerto Finalists

Having bested the field at this year’s Concerto Competition Finals, six accomplished instrumentalists will take featured turns as soloists with the Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra at the Granada Theatre on Saturday, July 21.

Conducted by Andrew Grams, this year’s Concerto Night concert will take place at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

The 2012 Concerto Night soloists are flutists Gina Hughes and Daniel Sharp, violinists Yunyoung “Jennifer” Choi and Zachary Spontak, cellist Ahyoung “Julia” Choi and pianist Jie Yuan. All six musicians are attending the Music Academy of the West this summer.

In order of appearance, Spontak will perform the first two movements of Igor Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major; Hughes will perform the Carl Nielsen Flute Concerto; the Choi sisters will perform the first movement of Johannes Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor, Opus 102; Sharp will perform the Andre Jolivet Flute Concerto; and Yuan will perform the first movement of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Minor.

A total of 19 Music Academy Fellows took part in the 2012 Concerto Competition Finals on July 7.

This year’s judges were Grammy-winning pianist Gloria Cheng; renowned conductor Nicholas McGegan; celebrated violinist Anne Akiko Meyers; Chad Smith, vice president of artistic planning for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association; and Matthew VanBesien, who was recently named executive director of the New York Philharmonic.

The Music Academy Concerto Competition began this year with 56 Academy Fellows auditioning for the opportunity to compete in the finals.

For tickets and information, click here or call 805.969.8787.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.