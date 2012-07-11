Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:25 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Tony Ybarra to Kick Off Free Music at the Ranch Summer Concerts

Six-week series returns to Rancho La Patera & Stow House beginning Tuesday

By Dacia Harwood for the Goleta Valley Historical Society | July 11, 2012 | 7:44 p.m.

The fifth annual Music at the Ranch free concert series begins next Tuesday, July 17. The six-week series, hosted by the Goleta Valley Historical Society, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the gardens of Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

Following the success of last year’s concerts, which drew crowds of up to 1,500 people per week, this summer’s weekly concerts will be sure to provide the same relaxed entertainment to members of the community.

Guests are encouraged bring a picnic, low-back chairs and blankets. Beverages will be available for purchase at the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s Information Booth.

“We love bringing our growing family to the concerts,” said Dr. David Valentine, a neighbor and supporter of the series. “They have a wonderful small-town feel, and it is an easy way to meet up with old friends.”

The 2012 Music at the Ranch entertainment lineup includes:

» July 17 — Tony Ybarra; classical jazz, Latin and flamenco guitar

» July 24 — The Goodland; harmony driven folk, rock and reggae

» July 31 — Somos Son ; traditional Cuban and contemporary salsa

» Aug. 7 — MissBehavin’; Latin, funk, reggae, R&B and a little country

» Aug. 14 — Area 51; Santa Barbara’s favorite cover band

» Aug. 21 — Spencer the Gardener ; legendary mix of big band, indie and pop

The concert series would not be possible without the commitment of our talented local musicians.

Michael Andrews of Area 51 says of his love of playing at the relaxed series: “These concerts are where Goleta shows the depth and strength of its very soul! This is how to celebrate life to its fullest.”

Music at the Ranch is made possible by presenting sponsor ATK Space Systems, which has supported the free concerts since their inception. The concerts also rely on the generosity of its silver sponsors, including the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sares-Regis and Cabrillo Business Park.

Bronze sponsors include the Bank of Santa Barbara, EventRents, Gary Atkins Sound Systems, Latitude 34, The Towbes Group, Venoco Inc. and the City of Goleta. Boy Scout Troop 105 and Christ Lutheran Church provided additional event support.

Rancho La Patera is located at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta. Visit the Ranch from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. Currently on view is a seasonal exhibition titled “‘Avenge Ellwood!’ The Japanese Attack on California.” For more information, call the Goleta Valley Historical Society at 805.681.7216 or click here.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society, steward of Rancho La Patera and Stow House (1873) museums, preserves, interprets and fosters research of the history of the Goleta Valley and the Stow family. Its purpose is to share this treasured landmark from the golden era of California ranching and provide a unique and historic gathering place for the community. Rancho La Patera hosts tours and educational programs as well as various public events, such as the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, Fiesta Ranchera and Holiday at the Ranch.

— Dacia Harwood is the director of events and marketing for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

