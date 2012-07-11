Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Review: Elements’ ‘Gruesome Playground Injuries’ Hurts So Good

With high-caliber theater and free admission, it's a show not to be missed

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributor | July 11, 2012 | 1:53 p.m.

Elements Theatre Collective, the newest theater company in town, premiered last year with boom, a well-produced surreal drama not without humor and its own quirky brand of gritty reality. This year, it follows up that brilliant start with Gruesome Playground Injuries by Rajiv Joseph, making its West Coast debut.

With a capable grip on the directorial reins is Sara Rademacher, who along with Emily Jewell is artistic director of Elements.

Like boom, this is a dramatic duet for a male and a female character. Here, Justin Stark and Marie Ponce dance a psychological and emotional tango that stretches over decades — from their meeting in the nurse’s office at age 8 to 30 years later, when both have suffered a disproportionate number of injuries to both body and soul. These two actors share an uncanny ability to portray their characters, Doug and Kayleen, at so many different ages and stages of life with thoroughly believable intensity.

As the characters move forward, and backward — stay sharp to discern where each scene falls on the timeline of their lives — there is laughter, tears and perhaps other bodily responses (a word of warning to anyone with a sensitive gag reflex).

Sarah Jane Bennett, who handled set design and lighting, worked magic with a number of cubes with hinged lids and two small benches, which were cleverly arranged to represent a host of different settings.

The actors reset the space and changed costumes between each scene in full view of the audience, and these intervals, which at first seemed unnecessarily slow and deliberate, came to be appreciated as well-choreographed interludes in the dance. Their movements as they shift cubes, stash costumes and props inside them, change clothes and even apply and remove stage makeup, are graceful and reflect fondness and respect for each other, serving to underline the bond between the characters. It is also useful for the audience to have a few moments to pause for a breath between scenes, as much raw emotion is revealed in each.

Also like the company’s first offering, this show uses several different venues in Goleta and Santa Barbara, including the back patio of Left Coast Books, Fishbon’s Pescadrome, Motion Unlimited, Java Station and an Isla Vista park, and runs through July 21. As with all of Elements’ shows, admission is free, and seats can be reserved on its website by clicking here.

The caliber of theater Elements offers is impressive, to be sure. Add in free admission and cool offbeat venues, and only a fool would pass this up. Or maybe someone who’s fallen off the swings one too many times.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 