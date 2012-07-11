Strickland to Report More Than $1 Million in Cash on Hand

State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley, a candidate for Congress in California’s open 26th Congressional District, announced Wednesday that he raised $605,000 in the second quarterly reporting period and will report more than $1 million cash on hand, while still finishing first in a June primary by 18 percent over his general election opponent.

“Our campaign continues to build unprecedented momentum. Our current financial standing and wide breadth of support is a testament to our strength entering the home stretch,” Strickland said. “Our Ventura County neighbors deserve an independent voice to fight for good American jobs and protect Naval Base Ventura County. I’m humbled that so many families have invested in our campaign to do just that.”

California’s 26th Congressional District is rated by the respected Rothenberg Political Report as “Lean Republican,” given Strickland’s dominant showing in the primary election and more than 3-to-1 cash on hand advantage.

Strickland has represented every part of the 26th Congressional District during his service in the Assembly and state Senate.

Strickland was elected to the California Senate representing parts of Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties in 2008. He previously served the area as a member of the Assembly from 1998 to 2004. He is married to his wife of 14 years, Audra. They have two small children, Ruby Ruth and Anthony Paul.

— Jake Parsons for state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley.