Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:29 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gap Fire Now 75 Percent Contained

Crews concentrate their efforts on West Camino Cielo and in the canyons west of Goleta.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | July 11, 2008 | 12:23 a.m.
image
Grateful Goleta residents have made sure that firefighters know how much they’re appreciated. After delivering a care package of cookies Wednesday, from left, students Katie Kushnerov, Sarah Baker and Nicholas Kushnerov get a photo opportunity with firefighters from Kern County/California Office of Emergency Services at the Dos Pueblos High School staging area. (Valerie Kushnerov photo)

Fire crews have made significant progress against the Gap Fire burning in rugged terrain north and west of Goleta. As of Friday morning, the 9,443-acre blaze was 75 percent contained.

Bulldozers cut a half-mile firebreak along West Camino Cielo and continued to work north toward Condor Peak, officials said Thursday. A contingency line was constructed from Refugio Canyon south to Highway 101.

More than 1,100 firefighters remain on duty against the fire, which has cost $15.1 million to battle. No homes have burned, although several outbuildings have been destroyed.

A mandatory evacuation remains in effect for West Camino Cielo west of Windermere Ranch. All other area evacuations have been downgraded to evacuation warnings or lifted completely. Current evacuation warnings include the Haney Tract, Hidden Valley, Kinevan Road, Trout Club, West Camino Cielo, Windermere Ranch and canyons west of Farren Road.

The Gap Fire started July 1 near the Lizard’s Mouth hiking area on West Camino Cielo, about a half-mile east of the Winchester Canyon Gun Club. Officials have said the fire was caused by humans but have refused to say whether it was accidentally or intentionally set. The blaze remains under investigation and a 24-hour tip line — 805.961.5710 — has been established to receive information on the origin.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 