Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:03 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Teaching Children to Fish Will Get You Hooked

It's hard to beat the experience of helping a child land his or her first fish, and there are several options for delving into coastal waters.

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | July 11, 2008 | 8:58 a.m.
image
Fishing can be a bonding and learning experience for moms and daughters. (Capt. David Bacon / Noozhawk photo)

Don’t let summer slide by without taking a child fishing. There are few greater joys in life than helping a youngster learn to fish and then land a fish.

image
Capt. David Bacon

With your help, a child can learn about the natural order and about our place in the food chain. By teaching the values of ethical angling, you can help a child learn about conservation and the basics of fisheries management.

You’ll learn something, too, because you’ll feel so good about the experience and what you have contributed that you just might have trouble holding back a tear. I’ve been there! It’s difficult to explain to a child why helping him or her catch a fish made me shed a tear.

Good options include a quick stop at a local pier, harbor breakwater or surf-fishing spot, renting a skiff or using your boat, fishing aboard one of the big open-party sportboats or a private-charter experience.

The simplest and least expensive option is shore fishing from piers, breakwaters and beaches. Stop by a tackle shop and buy a few 1- to 3-ounce weights and packages of pre-tied leaders with small hooks and bait. Also buy small leadheads and — gulp! — grubs. Ask a lot of questions while you’re in the shop, and you’ll learn where the bite is best and how to get there.

Most cities along the coast have a pier, and each harbor has a breakwater where fishing can be pretty good at times. Children have a blast catching mackerel on light gear. From breakwaters, it’s reasonable to hope for a halibut or bass.

The best surf fishing spots change frequently, and it’s best to ask the advice of a tackle shop owner. Check out the beaches and find areas where experienced local fishermen surf fish. Try a bait rig in the same general area, or walk along and cast the leadhead/plastic grub rig. It is possible to catch corbina, surf perch and halibut.

Each harbor has public launching ramps for boats. To rent a skiff, check the yellow pages of a phone book or inquire at a tackle shop. If you’re not an experienced boater, this may not be the best option. Safety is the primary concern, and knowledge of fishing spots and techniques is another important issue.

A trip on a big open-party sportboat is OK for bigger youths who can stand their ground at the rail, but smaller children may have trouble with the competitive environment on these boats. Stay with the child at the rail and you both can have a good experience.

Children always love the full-service galleys aboard these boats. The landings strive to make it attractive to bring children along by offering lower fares. Each one usually offers a choice of half-day, three-quarter-day or all-day trips on the open-party boats.

A private-charter experience is the ultimate option, offering the best — but most expensive — adventure. The boat and seasoned skipper are dedicated to helping people learn to fish and interpret the surrounding conditions and sea life. The skipper will know what is biting, where the action is and just how to rig for success. This also is the simplest option in terms of preparation, since you can use the rods/reels, tackle and bait available aboard the charter boat.

Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 