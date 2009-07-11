DP Tennis Players Have a Ball at Fundraiser

Under desert-like conditions, the Dos Pueblos High boys’ tennis team, as well as other Chargers, ignited the courts with community players during a fundraiser on Saturday.

The Chargers worked nonstop in cleaning up the courts and grounds throughout the tournament, as well as setting up food, tables and chairs, delivering food and ice to courts, monitoring matches, being “ball” boys, taking action shots and many other tasks, including gathering up items for recycling.

In addition, they played stellar matches with the community players. A few ringers also joined the tournament, such as the Stratman sisters and DP varsity alums Stu Hutchison and Rachelle Gin.

A special nod goes to Hugh Stratman and Ross Skinner, two teaching pros from Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club. They donated half-hour lessons as door prizes. In all, the community players, including those from other Dos Pueblos sports, made generous contributions. We thank them wholeheartedly!

Representing the Chargers on Saturday were varsity captain Andy Silverstein, junior varsity captain Michael Baik, David Chan, Chris Friedel, Taylor Howard, John Kim (a recent graduate), Peter Shao, Sean Simpson, Anjian Wu, Lauren and Kate Stratman, Gabi McDaniel and David Bojilov.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.