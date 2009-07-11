Free Concerts at Stow House Begin Tuesday

Donna Greene & The Roadhouse Daddies will kick off the annual Music at the Ranch series

Join Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta for the third annual Music at the Ranch free concert series, beginning Tuesday with vintage blues and jazz by Donna Greene & The Roadhouse Daddies.

The six-week series will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings through the summer. Last year’s series drew crowds of 300 to 500 people.

The series is an opportunity for the community to enjoy free performances by local musicians showcasing their talents.

On July 21, groove to Latin jazz with Tony Ybarra and Sonido Moreno. On July 28, get up and dance to Area 51, and be entertained by Spencer the Gardner on Aug. 4. The Goodland will perform Aug. 11, and rock out with the kids on Aug. 18 with Hot Lava.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic to Stow House, at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

Sponsors of the concert series include ATK Space Systems, Goleta Noontime Rotary, The Towbes Group, Montecito Bank & Trust, SBParent.com, Instrumental Music and Carina Cellars.

For more information, click here or call the Goleta Valley Historical Society at 805.681.7216.

— Dacia Harwood is the marketing and events coordinator for Rancho La Patera & Stow House.